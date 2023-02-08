Satisfy your sugar cravings by ordering delicious cakes from these shops in Mumbai

Mumbai is a city that loves its food. Be it the local vada pav or the fancy restaurants offering global cuisines, the people of this city love to eat. Every meal of the day is crucial, and what’s more important for people is to end these delicious meals on a sweet note. Cravings for something sweet never go unsatisfied as the city has some of the best delicacies to offer. What tops everything is the amazing cake shops in Mumbai. These bakeries are your one-stop destination for all your cake requirements and the best part is you can also order a cake online with easy delivery options across Mumbai.

Cakes are an integral part of merrymaking for a city like Mumbai that loves to celebrate every small occasion. Be it a birthday or a special day like Valentine’s Day, choosing the right kind of cake is important – and you are spoiled for choices here. There are several cake shops in Mumbai that offer different flavours and different kinds of cakes. If you are in a hurry, you can also place an order online, and not worry about the delivery. We have listed a couple of go-to places in Mumbai which offer the best cakes for you to satisfy your sweet tooth.

Best cake shops in Mumbai that also offer online delivery

Poetry By Love And Cheesecake

Biting into one of the cakes from Love And Cheesecake is genuine poetry. Known for its tiramisu and cheesecakes, this cake shop has over two dozen desserts and a whole bunch of cake flavours to offer. Must-try cakes at this cake shop are gulab jamun and motichoor boondi cheesecake, baklava cheesecake, gluten-free chocolate 7 deck and more.

Address: Multiple locations in Mumbai

Contact: +91 9819935135

Order here

Le15 Patisserie

The Parisian patisserie is the brainchild of Chef Pooja Dhingra. The Le Cordon Bleu alumni is quite popular amongst the Mumbai crowd. The macarons at this bakery are to die for, but the cakes at Le15 are equally scrumptious. Try the customised macaron cakes, triple chocolate cake, tart of my dreams, and mini cakes at this cute cake shop.

Address: Multiple locations in Mumbai

Contact: +91 9769286544

Order here

Theobroma

Theobroma is the go-to place for the best brownies and cakes in Mumbai. They have several outlets across the city, and each cake shop in Mumbai has something different to offer. Try their hazelnut praline mousse cake, opium cake, red velvet cake, and Dutch truffle cake.

Address: All across Mumbai

Contact: +91 08182881881

Order here

Sassy Teaspoon

The Sassy Teaspoon is hands down one of the best cake shops in Mumbai. They offer a wide variety of cheesecakes and there is no match for it anywhere else. Their customised cakes are also deliciously creative, so do give them a try. Also order from a wide variety of cake flavours including raspberry cream cake, hazelnut mousse cake and more.

Address: Multiple locations in Mumbai

Contact: +91 8097411061

Order here

Melting Morsels

Melting Morsels is all about baking cakes with creativity. Once you enter the store, you’d be spoiled with interesting choices and the wide range of cakes they have to offer. If you want to order a basic decorative cake, it will take them a few hours to bake it for you. For a customized one, you will have to place an online order or an in-person order a day in advance. Try their maltesers cake, gooey cake, tres leches cake, rose cake and fondant cakes.

Address: Shop 3, Dheeraj Swapna Chs, Pali Hill, Bandra West

Contact: +91 9819437469

Order here

Chantilly

Chantilly is a dessert haven. The Insta-worthy cake shop in Mumbai is known for its cookie sundaes and cheesecakes. The must-try items from their menus are the wide array of gooey brownies and their Nutella Philly cheesecake. The best part is that they also do online cake delivery in several areas of Mumbai. Order the must-try cakes including lotus biscoff cheesecake, double chocolate oreo cheesecake, roasted almond cake and more.

Address: Shop 6, Shaktiraj CHS, Opposite Two Roses Building, Near Gold’s Gym, Linking Road, Bandra West

Contact: +91 7370808080

Order here

Toujours

Toujours is one of the oldest cake shops in Mumbai. Established in 1984, it is a French-inspired patisserie known for its sinful pastries, cake, macarons, croissants and more. Popular orders include Foret Noir, chocolate and salted caramel cake, Chloe, Gateau Ananas and more.

Address: 126, Andheri Industrial Estate, Off Veera Desai Rd, Andheri West

Contact: +91 9867676070

Order here

The Baker’s Dozen

If you are looking for online cake delivery in Mumbai then Baker’s Dozen is always the best option. They are always experimenting with their delicious selection of cakes and bakes, and have something new to offer to their customers from time to time. Order must-haves like their coffee cake, chocolate almond cake, vanilla almond cake and more.

Address: 4, Shakti Raj CHS, Next to Gold’s Gym, 13/B, Pali Road, Pali Hill, Bandra

Contact: +91 90828 57741

Order here

Hero & Feature Image: Courtesy Unsplash