LSAEats: Make restaurant-style pizza at home with Pizza Pro

All the ingredients you need to make great pizzas are ready to step afoot in your pantries, courtesy of the Ooni oven by Pizza Pro, founded by Karan Raj Aggarwal and Priyamvada Aggarwal.

If even after all the rich and delicious cuisines around you, all you can picture is perfect cheese-pull pizza, well then you’re definitely going to love what we’re about to tell you. Foodies around the world tick pizzas as their go-to comfort food. Taking this comfort food and helping you recreate its finest version at home, two such pizza lovers bring to you Pizza Pro a.k.a the one-stop shop for everything pizzas. Founded by the siblings, Priyamvada, and Karan Raj Aggarwal, Pizza Pro was born to meet the demand for affordable, chic, and easy-to-install portable wood and gas-fired pizza ovens in the Indian market. Their unique approach is nothing short of an ode to the delicious invention of pizzas itself.

Pizza Pro is every pizza lover’s biggest delight.

Being the authorized Ooni distributor for India, Pizza Pro calls out the wide audience of foodies, food enthusiasts, or even restaurants for that matter. From Pizza ovens and accessories to authentic Italian pizzeria ingredients, the duo wanted to deliver the experience of true wood fire cooking for all the pizza lovers out there. Karan Raj Aggarwal and Priyamvada Aggarwal had been cooking Neopolitan-style pizzas in their own Ooni pizza oven for quite a while now and that is when this thought struck the two and this baby was born. The fact that these pizzas came out looking and tasting great is what gave them the urge to take Ooni out of their home and introduce it to the Indian market.

Giving a simple and accessible opportunity to make authentic pizzas in the comfort of one’s home is what lies at the core of Pizza Pro. From giving us a restaurant-like experience at home to travelling with this wonderful tool in order to spread the ‘pizza joy’, these ovens definitely deserve a permanent spot in your pantries by now. Starting at Rs. 32,999, all the Ooni pizza ovens models heat up to an incredible 500 degrees Celsius and can cook pizza in just 60 seconds. These ovens are portable and suitable for outdoor use, weighing only 10 kg compared to traditional pizza ovens that weigh 100 kg. Moreover, the ovens can be used to grill, roast, steam, or bake many other versatile dishes, such as Indian bread (naans, rotis, kulchas), meats, vegetables, seafood, bread, desserts, and smoked cocktails, to name a few.

