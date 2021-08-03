Brunches are a perfect way to treat yourself after the end of a hard week. Tasty, filling, diverse, and often served in trendy restaurants, there is no greater satisfaction than having a good brunch. If you are in Pune, call yourself lucky since this city is home to quite a few places that effortlessly combine breakfast and lunch. We have rounded a list of the best places to brunch in Pune.

The Daily All Day

Located in the upscale Koregaon Park, The Daily All Day is famed for its classy décor and a variety of Italian and Asian dishes. The restaurant has a cosy atmosphere with an option of outdoor setting making it perfect for a lazy Sunday brunch. The Daily All Day has a Sunday brunch with a four-course set menu with a special focus on drinks. Steamy South Asian soups, tempting starters and a myriad of Italian dishes for the main course are what you can expect for your Sunday brunch. To top it off, you can choose from their wide collection of drinks for a perfect brunch experience.

When to visit: Sunday 12:00 pm – 4:00 pm

Price: Starts from Rs 1,200 + tax

Contact: +91 88882 62800, 97354 36251

Address: Lane 7, Near State Bank of India, Koregaon Park, Pune

Boulevard – The Orchid

Boulevard at The Orchid vows you with its airy, nature-friendly ambience, and a wide variety of items at the buffet. The well-curated Sunday brunch brings you delectable salads and assorted starters with the main course that promises to be both delicious and filling. We are especially keen on their desserts which have the typical Indian fare like Gulab Jamuns along with several cakes and pastries. Boulevard’s airy ambience and the fact that it is an eco-friendly restaurant only makes brunching here more tempting.

When to visit: Sunday 12:30 pm – 4:00 pm

Price: Starts from Rs 1,199 + tax

Contact: +91 77383 60381, 77380 76692

Address: The Orchid Hotel, Adjacent To Chhatrapati Shivaji Sports Complex, Pune Bangalore Highway, Balewadi, Pune

Exotica

Even before you have taken your seat, Exotica will impress you with the view it offers. The rooftop restaurant overlooks the green heart of Pune and affords spectacular views to the guests. Exotica’s Sunday brunch brings a loaded spread of mouth-watering dishes and live counters for Pasta, grilles and Pizza. Live music is a regular here which makes the whole brunch experience more comforting. Don’t get too carried away with their long menu though, they also have some great desserts on offer.

When to visit: Sunday 12:30 pm – 3:30 pm

Price: Starts from Rs 950

Contact: +91 72763 05566

Address: 7th Floor, Tower C, Panchshil Tech Park, Near Pune Golf Course, Yerawada, Pune

Spice Kitchen – JW Marriott Hotel

The Spice Kitchen is popular because of its lavish interiors, great food, and excellent quality of service. Their Sunday brunch gives you endless options of starters, main course, desserts and should you chose, even alcohol. The soothing ambience and artful presentation of the items go a long way in making your Sunday brunch extra special. Regulars here swear by the Dimsums, salads, and waffles. Do try their live pizza and pasta counters and don’t forget their drinks and dessert sections. It is recommended that you reserve your place before you go to the Spice Kitchen.

When to visit: Sunday 12:30 pm – 3:30 pm

Price: Rs 2,150

Contact: 020 6683 2345

Address: JW Marriott Hotel Pune, Lobby Level West, Senapati Bapat Rd, Shivajinagar, Pune, Maharashtra 411053

The Cult – Terra

The Cult is a 40,000 sq ft expansive club-cum-restaurant located in the hip Magarpatta neighbourhood of the city. While great for parties, The Cult’s rooftop restaurant called “Terra” is an excellent place to retreat for a lazy Sunday brunch. On offer are divine Lebanese, North Indian, Chinese, and American dishes. Their salads and desserts are equally appetising. We also like the decor of the place. It is inspired by the simplicity of terracotta and that is what lends it its name. A big group will find the smartly styled cabanas useful. Thus, with vast space, great food and stunning ambience, Terra by Cult should be high on your brunch list.

When to visit: Sunday 12:00 pm – 3:00 pm

Price: Starts from Rs 1,299

Contact: +91 89562 82213, 89562 82212

Address: 133/4B, Mundhwa Annaxe, Near Mega Mills, Magarpatta, Pune

Independence Brewing Company

Don’t take the “Brewing” in its name too seriously as this place also offers some toothsome food items. You can experience some of their best items on a Sunday brunch. Mouthwatering salads like the Classic Caesar salad and Italian, Indian, American and Thai items for the main course, followed by sinfully sweet desserts will satisfy your cravings for a soul-filling meal. Of course, you can pair your brunch with the many alcoholic beverages. Thanks to its outdoor seating and minimalistic ambience, brunching at this brewery sure sounds like a relaxed affair.

When to visit: Sunday 12:00 pm – 4:00 pm

Price: Starts from Rs 649

Contact: +91 88881 68886, 78878 85118

Address: 79/1, Zero One Complex, Pingale Vasti, Mundhwa, Pune

Latitude – Taj Blue Diamond

Situated in one of the most famous luxury hotels in Pune, Latitude is best known for its Italian and Mediterranean dishes. The brunch is hosted every Sunday which brings together the best of what Latitude offers so you can eat a deliciously prepared assortment of dishes to your heart’s contents. Their drinks and desserts inventory is quite comprehensive too. We also love the posh ambience and the fact that on a good day, brunch is arranged on the outdoor patio.

When to visit: Sunday 12:30 pm – 4:00 pm

Price: Starts from Rs 1,350

Contact: +91 20-66025555

Address: Blue Diamond, 11, Koregaon Park, Pune

Feast – Sheraton Grand

Feast is a signature multi-cuisine restaurant located in another iconic Pune hotel – Sheraton Grand. From interactive live cooking to floating counters, Feast brings the best global fare on your plate. The Indian and Asian dishes are something to look for. We also find the wide variety of Mexican and Italian dishes truly tempting. As always, you can conclude your sumptuous brunch with irresistible desserts. Do note that prior reservations are a must.

When to visit: Sunday 12:00 pm – 3:30 pm

Price: Starts from Rs 1,800

Contact: +91 20 6641 1111

Address: Sheraton Grand, 100/101, Raja Bahadur Mill Road, Bund Garden Road, Pune

All Images: Courtesy brands

Hero and Feature Image: Courtesy Shutterstock