Punchy flavours and comfort food: Order from these cloud kitchens in Delhi

Last year’s new normal gave rise to novelty innovations such as cloud kitchens as people were afraid of going out. This year, despite lenient restrictions on dining out and more safety precautions, cloud kitchens seem like a trend that’s here to stay. If you’re looking for places to order from, these are the cloud kitchens in Delhi you should ring up!

Recently launched by chef Udit Maheshwari, Pitaara Kitchen is where you go to order delectable North Indian cuisine minus the greasy fare. It offers regional cuisines with a flavourful and wholesome twist. The mantra at Pitaara Kitchen is to marry traditional flavours with a touch of modernity. Their eclectic menu promises to tantalize taste buds with items such as Dogri Meat from Jammu, Kaala Chana Kebab, Broccoli Makhani, Bacon & Kalimpong Cheese Kulcha, and more. They are delivering across South Delhi in eco-friendly packaging.

Available on Swiggy and Zomato, Oriental Mom is the newest entrant in the game of cloud kitchens. If you miss having hawker-style chowmein, Hakka noodles, and local momos, then this is the place in Delhi to bookmark. Not just the basics, you can also indulge in delicacies such as Prawn Tom Yum, Chicken Dim Sums with Truffle Oil, Chicken Satay, Veg Bento Boxes, and more.

Boss Burger is the latest offering by restauranter Riyaaz Amlani’s Impresario Handmade Restaurants, delivering all across Delhi NCR from Vasant Kunj, Cyber Hub, Noida, Dwarka, and Nehru Place outlets. Available on both Swiggy and Zomato, Boss Burger’s menu features 16 types of burgers, along with thirteen different sides that include chicken wings, masaledar french fries, nachos, and more. You can also order brownies, layered mousse cake, banoffee tart, and tiramisu in sweets and drinks like paan pasand lemonade, shikanji mojito, and more.

Craving quality modern Asian food at home? Dial-up Karate Kitchen in Greater Kailash 1 to satiate your hunger. From Kung Pao Chicken Combo to Kids Combo to Bulgogi Chicken Combo meal to yummy Gyozas, Karate Kitchen will cancel your bad day vibe under only Rs 500 for two people. You can also hit them up in case you plan on having your friends or family over for a casual dinner.

Nawab Ke Kebab

Opened via Cross Kitchen Borders, an F&B company offering multiple cuisines via our multiple food brands at multiple price points, Nawab Ke Kebab plays by fair rules when it comes to delivering authenticity. They promise to bring your Dilli Ka Khana that can be found in the nooks of both old and new Delhi. Indulge in mouth-watering kebabs, curries, and more.

This cloud kitchen has found loyal fans all across Delhi, especially during the lockdown. Burgerama decided to take on one thing and do it well. From their filling Bacon Triple Cheeseburger to their char-grilled patty burger called The Bender, everything comes marinated in their special burger sauce. And the best bit? They are open till 4:00 am, so you can also satiate your midnight munchy cravings.

BroMomo

Another offering by Cross Kitchen Borders is BroMomo. This cloud kitchen has been boosting its Chindianness across Delhi NCR for quite some time now. You have to pre-order almost three-four hours before dining. From Himalayan momos to Home-cooked Curries to Regional Specials such as Wai Wai Sandheko, there’s a lot to order from.

Bangin’ Burgers’ vegetarian fare with eggless buns packs options galore such as Mush Puppies (a burger with chestnut, shitake, and porcini mushroom patty with caramelised onions, English cheddar and basil pesto spread) and Shami (with red onions, tabouleh, coriander chutney, lemon squeeze, chaat masala, and bhujia). They have plenty of exquisite options for meat-lovers as well. They are also open till 4:00 am.

Yours Truly Butter Chicken is the brainchild of the husband-wife duo behind the popular Spice Market. You can customise a Butter Chicken recipe of your type as well at YTBC. Choose from Smokey Butter Chicken, Meat Wala Butter Chicken, or the popular Pandara Road Butter Chicken to even Diet Wala Butter Chicken, along with the kind of meat cut from shredded to boneless to chicken chunks and finish with the level of spice. You can choose according to your mood!

Inspired by physicist Marie Curie and her experimental streak, Madam Curry aims to follow the same techniques when curating their recipes with a twist. It’s started by Ishaan Kapoor of a bespoke catering company, The Purple Plate, as a delivery-only kitchen, serving people across Delhi NCR. You can order classic North Indian with a funky new twist such as Tandoori Masala Prawns, Mutton RoganJosh Sliders, Deconstructed Avocado Papdi Chaat, Jalapeno and Cheese Paratha, and more.

All images: Courtesy respective websites and Instagram handles