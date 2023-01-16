Balmy – Breach Candys all-day cafe- bar takes you on a culinary journey of delicious flavours

Breach Candy just perfectly encapsulates the very essence of Mumbai’s artistic scene and adding to the aesthetic is the booming cafe culture. There are plenty of charming eateries and coffee shops in Mumbai, but a few stand out for their decor and design and one of them is the new Balmy, the all-day cafe-bar.

Balmy lights up Breach Candy with aesthetics and a well-curated menu:

The brand-new Balmy café, where every bite enlightens your senses, is one establishment that meets all of the requirements to become one’s regular hang-out. Mumbai is home to a plethora of charming eateries and coffee shops, but a select few stand out for their interior design. Balmy is one such establishment that works its magic on all your senses, from a visual treat to a feast for your tastebuds.

There is more to a fun dining experience than just the food. Balmy is just the ideal location for you if you’re in search for good food and good ambience. The premium all-day café and bar was designed to provide guests with a welcoming environment. The highly picturesque café with bedazzling designs and appetising food, is all set to sweep you off your feet. Whether you’re looking for the ideal Instagram shot for your feeds or just a cool new brunch spot for some much-needed unwinding.

Located in Breach Candy, the interiors of this place are complemented by very comfortable furnishings and upholstery with a glass façade, sealed in with vast amounts of natural light. This chic cafe glows golden during the day thanks to the warm sunlight, but it also has a calming atmosphere at night. With ‘Warm & Welcoming’ as its motto, Balmy café signifies the meaning behind its name- pleasant and refreshing.

Balmy Café accommodates vegan, vegetarian, Jain, and non-vegetarian diets and takes you on a culinary journey through delectable flavours. You will be immediately transported into a world of tranquillity, relaxation, and rejuvenation as soon as you enter its humble doors and find yourself in a gourmet coma when you indulge in their elaborate menu.

With its versatile menu, Balmy Café promises to take you on a mouthwatering culinary journey. Balmy emphasises its relaxed atmosphere by serving authentic cuisine. Take a culinary journey with delicious comfort food and eclectic drinks. The extensive beverage menu, which includes both alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages such as hot and cold coffees and craft cocktails, perfectly complements the food menu. Gin lovers should definitely try the Kiss of Summer, a savoury cocktail infused with Elderflower, Gin, Sweet & Sour Syrup, Malta, and Soda and the Brunch Feels, a tangy cocktail served with Kafir Lime & Lemongrass, Gin, and Lemon. Other than that, you should also try the Popcorn whiskey sour, Balmy street and Sweet Lie

cocktails.

The food menu includes scrumptious dishes such as Chilli Omelette served with focaccia, Balmy Truffle Shuffle Pizza, Truffle Mushroom hummus served with fries, marinated olives & lavash chips, signature kinds of pasta.

Other standouts include include, Activated Charcoal Thai Basil Chicken Dimsums, Mapo tofu and Blue Pea Rice Sizzling Bowl, Pink Paneer Tikka- instagrammable pink succulent paneer tikka, and many more mouth-watering items. To finish off, one must try the Vegan chocolate fudge cake which is a vegan and gluten-free, dense, moist rich chocolate cake with a hint of espresso. Also the Tres Leche with Strawberries which is an ultra light sponge cake soaked in 3 kinds of milk mixture topped with berries.

We highly recommend visiting the cafe one and we’re sure it’s become a regular on your list with just the one time.

Address: Balmy, Bhulabhai Desai Marg, Breach Candy, Cumballa Hill, Mumbai, Maharashtra 400026

Timings: 12:00pm to 1:30am