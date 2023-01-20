LSA Tastings: Yeti, Goa – Where ‘pahad’ meets the coast!

Amidst the scores of beach shacks and unending ashets of seafood, Vagator in North Goa gets a breath of fresh air, straight from the Himalayas. The national brand Yeti – The Himalayan Kitchen, by Joy Singh and Rahul Kundan, finally opened its doors in Vagator on January 11 with a brand new outlet and LSA was among the first to get a sneak peek and more into the extensive menu.

LSA Tastings

A Review of Yeti, Goa

Cuisine

Bringing fares from the Himalayan regions of Nepal, Bhutan, Tibet, and also the north-east in India, Yeti – The Himalayan Kitchen brings an element of authenticity and freshness in its every outlet, and the Goa one is no different.

We Recommend

Appetiser

Coming to the most important part of Yeti’s offerings, the one thing they are known for is maintaining the legitimacy of the pahadi cuisine. Which brings us to the highlights of the menu. It starts off with options for a vegetarian meal at INR 555 and non-vegetarian meal (Thakali thali from Nepalese cuisine) at INR 695, which we absolutely loved. The non-veg Thakali thali comes with your choice of meat, Dal, Gundruk Sadeko, Saag, Aloo Tareko, and the usual of rice, papad and the likes.

The momos at Yeti need a special mention too. While you can choose the meat and fillings of your choice, we’d recommend having a taste of the Yeti Special Buff Kothe momos (INR 445), the Chicken Newari Momo Cha (INR 425) and the unmissable Mutton Jhol momos (INR 455).

Main Course

For the main course, we’d recommend the Sha Datchi, from Bhutan, that will get you hooked before you know it. It’s a gravy dish of chilly pepper and cheese and comes with a fluffy soft Tingmo. Let us tell you, if you think a bowl of cheese gravy is going to be too much, you will end up ordering a second.

Dessert

While you maybe full after treating your taste buds to lip-smacking dishes, you wouldn’t want to miss out on the dessert, right? If you’re craving something sweet, do try Yeti Goa’s rendition of the Nepalese dessert Yomari (INR 365). Traditionally, Yomari is a steamed dumpling that features an external covering of rice flour with sweet fillings inside such as chaku and khuwa. At Yeti, they put Nutella inside.

Drinks

Yeti – The Himalayan Kitchen’s signature Yeti Fashion (INR 695) is a must-try here. Made with whiskey, jager, popcorn and bitters, this is a Yeti twist to the classic old fashioned.

Our Takeaway

Yeti – The Himalayan Kitchen in Goa has kept the iconic Yeti factor alive, and yet somehow blends with the Vagator vibe. The place has an indoor and outdoor seating area, and the decor with buntings and prayer flags will transport you to a mountain cafe up North. Ideal for a break from seafood and for an outing with family or friends, Yeti Goa is going to be one joyride of a gastronomical delight for you!

Quick Notes

Price for two: INR 1,800

Address: House no – 485, 6, Deul vaddo, Coutinho Vaddo, Vagator, Goa 403509

Timings: 12:00 pm to 11:00 pm

All Images: Courtesy Yeti