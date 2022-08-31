Get a taste of Italy at Sorano in Kolkata with its in-house fresh cheese and pastas

Italian restaurants in Kolkata used to be as far as the by-road distance between Italy and Kolkata itself. That was until I climbed one flight of a vintage staircase in a 100-year-old building on Ho Chi Minh Sarani, Kolkata, and walked into Sorano.

The heart of Kolkata lies in gastronomy, literally and geographically. The Park Street area is a sanctuary for anyone who visits or has been in Kolkata ever. Amongst all the big names and vintage restaurants has popped up this slice of Italy called Sorano, spread across 4,700sq ft.

What Sorano in Kolkata to offer

Named after Sorano, a town and commune in the province of Grosseto, southern Tuscany, Italy, this restaurant is an Italian adventure born out of love and passion for all things handmade and aesthetic. How can I vouch for that? Because that was the first thing that I thought of when I walked into Sorano. Being an ardent fan of all things aesthetic, the high ceilings, raw finishes, and soothing textures quite charmed me.

Conceptualised and designed by notable architecture firm, DesignBrewing.Co. Founder and lead designer Nivedita Agarwal, Sorano will take you to the quaint pathways, slumbered pace and the simplicity of mothers and grandmothers cooking in Italy with the freshest ingredients.

On that note, everything you will taste here is freshly made, right from the pasta to the cheeses. The pièce de resistance, the Pasta Fresca window, will give you a glimpse into therapeutic world of kneading, shaping and folding pastas.

Coming to the most important aspect, the food here is as top-notch as you can expect a bona fide Italian place to be. If you are planning to summon your inner foodie and ditch the antipasti to dig into the thoughtfully curated main course, I would highly recommend against it. Their Boards and Burrata bowls are absolutely unmissable. The Prosciutto, Fig & Burrata is generously portioned, and the Gnocchi Ripieni stuffed with feta and sundried tomatoes is unlike any gnocchi I have ever had. I dug into the Maple and Balsamic Glazed Pork Ribs and the Grilled King Prawns next, both of which left me asking for more.

A visit to Sorano is incomplete without their offerings of Dolci, which is my most-awaited part of any meal. Needless to say, I was spoilt for choice. Doing absolute injustice to the other desserts on the menu that I did not have room for, I ordered myself a Burnt Butter & Peach Cake, a Deconstructed Tiramisu and a Berry Parfait.

But hang on, that’s not all. How can I not give a special mention to the Bar Menu? The menu icluded the Limoncello Spritzer, which is the perfect odyssey with Chardonnay, Chamomile Gin, seltzer and of course, Limoncello. The Dalgona Espresso Martini, the Yuzu & Rose Sour and the Truffle Agrodolce require special shoutouts as well! The bar section at Sorano accompanies a large mosaic-clad wood-fired oven that adds warmth and glow to the ambience.

Fine dining at Sorano is about bringing in a sense of calm and escape from our frenzied lifestyles.

Price: Rs 1,500 for two people

Where: 1st Floor, Harrington Mansion, 8, Ho Chi Minh Sarani Rd, Kankaria Estates, Park Street area, Kolkata, West Bengal 700071

Contact: +91 98318 18192

All Images: Courtesy Sorano