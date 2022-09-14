LSAEats Selfie cakes are the new sweet obsession on the dessert block

It’s time to give your dessert cravings an aesthetic makeover, as the latest trend of selfie cakes is eagerly waiting for you to get clicked before you savour those flavours.

TikTok trends sure have a special place on our gram handles for quite a long now, courtesy of their viral streaks and the attractive characteristics of all these trends. From quirky beauty hacks, and upbeat tunes to now stepping a foot into the mesmerising land of desserts. Speaking of desserts, after Bento cakes creating dessert cravings, we have yet another star emerging from the cake paradise the ‘selfie cakes’. Yes, it is exactly what it sounds like! It’s time to give your usual mirror selfies a flavoured touch, with the advent of these trending selfie cakes.

Take your selfie moments a notch above with these selfie cakes

If you’re guilty of having a toxic relationship with flavoursome cakes and other desserts well, then this TikTok trend is here just for you. Keeping all the flamboyance and props aside the king of all cakes has just arrived so you better look your best as this one’s here to capture your pretty faces. Selfie cakes are here to not just take good care of your sweet cravings, but here to give you yet another selfie angle. It sure might taste like your usual cakes, but it definitely looks like your custom mirror, but with a hint of icing and a dash of your favourite flavours.

From taking rounds on reels to now being delivered for almost every occasion, these selfie cakes are leaving no stone unturned in carving a niche for themselves in the cake town. So, get ready to give your Instagram feeds an update with these aesthetic and quirky mirror selfies courtesy of the selfie cakes.

Feature and Hero Image courtesy: @thelilwhisk/Ig & @titeyscake/Ig.