20 Different types of bread and where you can sample them in India

Looking for love or perhaps the perfect loaf? Here is the best guide to the yeast-filled goodness we call bread. If you’re looking to increase your knowledge of the different types of bread and where to buy them (in Delhi, Mumbai and Bangalore) read no further.

Bread baking is both an art and science that is very seldom acknowledged. The staple meal ingredient is often considered too humble or commonplace for food connoisseurs to sing its accolades. Plus, if the pandemic has taught us something it’s that baking bread can be therapeutic (almost as much as eating it). So whilst we might have said our goodbyes to banana bread, we are still open to baking and buying bread that leaves you feeling full and fuzzy inside, so have a look at this delicious lineup mentioning the mouth-watering types of bread.

What makes bread so popular around the world?

The history of bread dates back to over 30,000 years ago and it has in a way seen human civilisation through wealth and war. It is often tied to the invention of agriculture and has served peasants (and the larger population) well during times of duress. As a result, it has become an integral part of our lives and has cultural and historical significance that goes beyond nutrition. It is a part of the staple diet for many cultures and has now made its mark across the globe.

In our bid to better understand the various nuances of bread, we deep dive into the various types – their origins, how they are made, the key ingredients and what makes them so desirable. From why the Japanese Milk Bread or Hokkaido is the softest bread in the world to what makes Sourdough and Multi-Grain breads a healthier option, we have all the dough. Here are the different types of bread and the nutritional information you need to make healthy eating choices.

Sourdough

One of the most indigenous types of bread, sourdough is made from naturally occurring yeast and bacteria that are found in flour. With no addition of yeast, milk, oils, or sweeteners, it is a healthier alternative. The three ingredients for sourdough are starter culture (which consists of flour and water), salt, and flour. The absence of commercial yeast lends it a slightly tangy flavour and chewy texture.

Baguette

This type of French bread is so popular that it has a luxury bag named after it, aka the Fendi Baguette. A mainstay with most French meals, a baguette is a long, thin loaf of French bread. Usually made by fermenting overnight, an average French baguette goes up to five to six centimetres in size with slits on the side to ensure a soft interior and crisp outer.

Brioche

Another French bakery item that has our heart is the brioche which is made from enriched dough. A soft, sweet, and pillowy bread that pairs beautifully with sweet and savoury dishes. The brioche bread usually has a golden colour and is made with yeast, flour, and lots and lots of butter and eggs.

Focaccia

Originating from the Liguria region of Italy, the focaccia is a popular flat bread that uses a similar dough to a pizza. Both sweet and savoury, focaccia is a thick bread with a light crust and is often decorated with seasoning and herbs. The methodology of baking focaccia is similar to that of pizza dough and needs to be manually stretched and left over long periods to rise. Later it is baked in an oven until golden brown, and often enjoyed with oil and balsamic vinegar

Ciabatta

Hailing from Italy, Ciabatta is a broad, flat bread that breaks off in the middle. This wheat-flour bread is a great choice for paninis and sandwiches although its texture ad flavour varies from place to place. It’s a staple on Italian dinner tables and is often considered a competitor for the French baguette.

Rye Bread

The change in ingredients is one of the defining aspects of rye bread but it is the unique flavour that makes it such a popular choice. Made by combining bread flour with rye flour that gives it a colour varying from light, medium to dark brown. This type of bread is often topped with caraway or dill seeds.

Multi-grain Bread

As the name suggests, this type of bread is baked using two or more grains such as flax, oats, whole wheat flour etc. Often considered a healthier alternative to regular sliced bread, multi-grain bread often contains different types of edible seeds such as quinoa, sunflower seeds, pumpkin seeds, poppy seeds and sesame seeds. The nutritional value of the bread is therefore perceived to be higher.

Pita

Originating from the Mediterranean and Middle Eastern regions, pita bread is a yeast-leavened round flatbread baked from wheat flour. Baked at a high temperature which causes the dough to puff leaving an airy interior pocket (for filling) inside. Usually eaten with falafel, hummus, vegetables, and meat; it’s a truly light and fluffy option

Gluten-Free Bread

For most types of bread, the ingredients are basically standard aka your flour, water, yeast, and salt. Gluten-free bread on the other hand is made using all sorts of grain and legume flours which are naturally free of gluten. These include rice, almond, buckwheat, chickpea, sorghum, quinoa, and millet. that rise with the help of agents such as gum or starch. It is considered a healthier and protein-rich alternative to regular flour-based bread.

Challah

The braided Jewish bread isn’t simply a unique shape but is surrounded by tradition and folklore. It is the bread with ceremonial significance on Sabbath and other Jewish holidays. The bread is made from three, four or six strands and each has its own cultural significance.

Flatbread

Flatbreads are circular flattened bread made with flour, salt, water, or yogurt. Found across many regions with different styles of preparations and flavours, they include your tortillas, naan, and even round bases. This type of bread is extremely versatile and can be paired with a curry dish, make a sandwich wrap, or a pizza.

Hokkaido Milk Bread

If you’re in the market for a loaf of super soft bread, then the Japanese hold the key. The Hokkaido milk bread is soft and airy during their roux starter called ‘tangzhong’. This method uses flour, water, and milk, cooked down into a paste-like substance, and later the roux starter is mixed with the final dough producing incredibly tender dinner rolls.

Naan

India’s famous leavened flatbread is as popular in the country as it is with curry-loving culinary enthusiasts all over the world. The technique for making naan varies from region to region and is made with milk or water based on the same. Once kneaded the dough is left to rise for hours, then divided into smaller balls and flatted before baking in a clay tandoor oven.

Tortilla

The staple flatbread that’s the heart and soul of Mexican and Central American cuisine is the tortilla. Made using finely ground maize dough, native fats like lard or oil, salt and baking powder, it’s baked in a flat Mexican griddle.

Bagels

The doughy goodness of a bagel is undeniable, the small round bread with a hole in the centre is a street favourite. It was originally the Polish Jews who introduced this type of bread to the USA but over the years it’s been recognised as a New York institution. Typically handmade from wheat flour, water, salt, and yeast. The dough is rolled into a bagel shape, followed by proofing for a minimum of 12 hours and then boiled in water before baking. This lends the bagel its chewy and glossy texture as well as golden-brown crust. Add a layer of cream cheese and your on-the-go bagel is ready.

Coppia Ferrarese

There is a possibility that you’ve seen this type of bread at buffet spreads before but never really known what to call it. The origins of the Coppia Ferrarese can be traced back to 13th century Italy and is traditionally a type of sourdough made with flour, lard, malt, and olive oil. It is easily recognisable by its twisted shape that is apparently inspired by the curly locks of a Spanish-Italian noblewoman, Lucrezia Borgia. The bread is designed thus by cutting two strips from the dough and then joining them together at the central part. A crumbly, crunchy bread it’s often a paired with meat and cheese.

Breadstick

Despite its rather obvious name, the breadstick rarely makes it to any list of the world’s greatest bread. Possibly because it’s often considered a savoury bite instead of a meal accompaniment. This type of bread comes in a stick like shape and is often eaten with butter or dips.

Pan Dulce

A popular Mexican treat, it literally means sweet bread in Spanish and is often seen on the breakfast table. It’s a shell-like bread roll with a crunchy top. The most popular type of pan dulce is the Conchas, meaning shell because of their pretty seashell shape and pattern. From vanilla, chocolate, cinnamon and star anise to stuffed with fruit and cream, it’s a popular sweet bread to pick.

Soda Bread

Soda bread is an Irish-origin bread with a powerful history as it has carried the country through some of its toughest food shortages. A loaf of Irish soda bread uses sodium bicarbonate instead of traditional yeast to help the bread rise alongside ingredients like salt, soft flour, baking soda, and milk. Usually paired with soups, stews, or as a part of sandwiches. Almost all Irish families have their own unique twist to it.

Croissant

Last on our list is the buttery, flaky goodness we call croissant. This French delicacy is made from puff pastry dough and draws its name from its crescent shape. The origins of croissants can be traced back to 19th century Austria and were later introduced to France by two Austrian bakers. The puff pastry dough is layered with butter, rolled, and folded many times into a thin sheet using a technique called laminating. This lends it its’ flaky texture similar to a puff pastry. Whether you like your croissant sweet or savoury, there is no denying the popularity this type of bread holds.

Hero Image: Courtesy Shutterstock. Feature Image: Courtesy Mag Street Bread Co Instagram.