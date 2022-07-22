Weekend Pop-up: Special Crème & Cacao menu at JW Marriott Mumbai Sahar

Taking extravagance a notch higher, JW Marriott Mumbai Sahar brings to its patrons an unparalleled gourmet experience. Executive Chef Dane Fernandes presents a special Crème & Cacao menu at JW Marriott Mumbai Sahar showcasing an array of enthralling milk and chocolate inspired gourmet delicacies.

Indulge in the sweet and savoury limited-edition menu of Milk & Chocolate Infused Dishes:

Breaking the notion that milk and chocolate are meant for your final course in a meal, Chef Dane and his team presents an intricately curated five-course menu, elevated by Callebaut’s fine chocolate and Elle & Vire’s rich crème at Romano’s, JW Marriott Sahar.

A few of the distinct dishes on the menu include Kashmiri Katlam ( Black Garlic Single Origin Cocoa Butter, Ciboulette ), Confit Tomato ( Lemon Verbena Crème Fraiche, Kalamata Olives Dust), Camembert Dariole ( Cacao & Tellicherry Pepper Brioche ), Ballotine de Poulet ( Ruby Chocolate Mole Rosa, Toasted Pine Nuts, Charcoal Tuille ), Spiced Lamb Loin ( Dark Chocolate & Pinot Noir Compound Butter, Peruvian Asparagus Au Gratin, Beet Fluid Gel ), Celeriac Lasagne (Pistachio Green Mole, Pumpkin Seed Salsa, Crumbled Quesso Fresco). Culminate the experience on a sweet note with 64% Cacao (Roasted Cacao Mousse, Freeze Dried Raspberry, Petit Herbs).

Not only is the menu beautifully created keeping in mind the intricate and powerful flavours of chocolate and milk, but it manages to concoct the aromas and tastes of the other ingredients for a lip-smacking experience. The spiced lamp loin will melt in your mouth, while leaving you pleasantly surprised at the flavourful additions the chocolate makes to the dish. The traditional cocoa mousse is filled with textures and is a perfect blend of frozen rasberries, herbs and of course, the cacao. This is a bittersweet taste that you just can’t get enough of.

So if you’re looking to indulge in some unconventional delicacies, crafted with creme, cacao and care, head to the two-day pop-up at JW Marriott Mumbai Sahar this weekend.

A Snapshot of Crème & Cacao At Romano’s

● 22nd July 2022 & 23rd July 2022

● Time: 6:30 pm – 11:30 pm

● A La Carte

● For reservations, call 022 6882 8661

A Snapshot of Crème & Cacao Brunch at JW Café

● 24th July 2022

● Time: 1:00 pm – 4:00 pm

● INR 2,800 + taxes (Food and Non-Alcoholic Beverages)

● INR 4,000 + taxes (Food and Alcoholic Beverages)