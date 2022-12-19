Here are all the crazy details about the Rolls Royce Cullinan Black Badge

There is no denying the fact that India has many automobile fanatics, who love to keep themselves updated with the latest launches, and exhibit these luxurious wheels in their garages. From businessmen to actors, the car collection of each of these personalities is unique and noteworthy. One such name that always pops up is of Hyderabad-based businessman, Naseer Khan, who has a huge collection of luxury and sports cars in his garage including the very expensive Rolls Royce Cullinan Black Badge.

Rolls Royce Cullinan Black Badge: What makes the car so exclusive?

Apart from being a Rolls Royce car, the Cullinan Black Badge has many premier specs that make it stand apart from other SUVs. Rolls Royce is already a very expensive automobile brand with very few personalities in India including Amitabh Bachchan, the Ambani family, and Ajay Devgn to own a Rolls Royce. But the Cullinan is even more expensive that the older models. The car is priced at Rs 8.20 crore, ex-showroom (before customisations).

Key features of the Cullinan

The exterior features a signature coachline that runs across the body, with the silver-on-black ‘Double R’ badge on the front. The SUV is made to look sleeker by adding the 22-inch forged alloy wheels and the red brake callipers. The Spirit of Ecstasy has been given a gloss-black chrome finish.

The inside features include a technical carbon veneer, the starlight headliner, illuminated tread plates and a new ‘Forge Yellow’ colour for leather. The car comes with a 6.75-litre twin-turbo V12 engine. This will be able to produce 600bhp and 900Nm of torque. With the eight-speed automatic transmission, power is sent to all four wheels efficiently. A new feature that can be added to customisation is the ‘Low’ button that allows the SUV to produce a more noticeable exhaust note.

New variants revealed at the Art Basel in Miami

Rolls-Royce revealed new ‘Inspired by Fashion’ variants of the Cullinan and Cullinan Black Badge recently in December at the Art Basel in Miami. The new range includes two new additions – the Re-Belle based on the standard Cullinan and the Fu-Shion. The Rolls-Royce Cullinan Re-Belle is available in four exterior colours – lime green, gunmetal, wild berry and Arctic White. The Rolls-Royce Cullinan Fu-Shion will be available in military green, burnout grey, forge yellow or tempest grey.

Hero & Feature Image: Courtesy https://www.rolls-roycemotorcars.com/ Rolls Royce Official Website