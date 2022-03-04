The 2022 Mercedes-Maybach S-Class simply betters what’s already brilliant

Mercedes-Maybach debut the next-gen S-Class in India which will be locally built/optionally imported, priced at Rs 2.5 crore and Rs. 3.2 crore, respectively.

If you thought the Benz S-Class with their top-of-the-line luxe carrier, wait till you see its princely Maybach sibling. Last year, we saw the jumbo GLS 600, and today we see their Maybach limo. Bettering what’s already brilliant for 2022, it’s going head-on with the Bentley Flying Spur and the Rolls-Royce Ghost, putting up some serious competition. So what’s cool this year? It gets two stunningly impressive turbocharged engines options. Also, you can optionally buy a ‘Made-In-India’ variant, the S580 which slates in at Rs 2.5 crore, or a CBU variant S680, which begins at Rs 3.2 crore. Here’s all about them.

Mercedes-Maybach S-Class 2022: Price in India, engine variants, specs

The aesthetic blueprint of the standard S-Class is highly prominent. What allows the Maybach spec to stand out is its signature chrome radiator grille and two-tone colorway. Also, the headlamps are equipped with three LED lamps that boast 1.2 million micro-mirrors, designed for optimum illumination All in all, the limo stretches 5.5 meters in length, extended by 180-mm allowing some ‘extra’ legroom of 50-mm. It’s grounded by 20-inch wheels.

To further deliver the smoothest of luxury cruising, Mercedes-Maybach’s engineers focused on considerably bettering the car’s NVH levels. They’ve also fitted in additional absorbent in the rear wheel arches and specially designed thicker laminated window glasses that cut off exterior road noise by countering sound waves. Also, it boasts an Airmatic Air Suspension that ADS+ for better cruising and noise reduction.

Inside the cabin, you’ll find every top-of-the-line German luxury feat and more. What steals the show, is the massive 12.3-inch OLED central display which is used an infotainment panel as well as the control deck for cabin features. And why should only the driver have the fun? the rear seats are kept entertained by displays fitted on the back of the front seats. More so, there’s an MBUX system coupled with a 30-speaker/8 in-seat resonator Burmester sound system. While all seats are fully electrically operated, the rear seats can recline up to 43-degrees along with leg support. In case you fancy a hot coffee while you travel, there’re temperature-adjusted cup-holders and a foldable table too.

The locally built S580 variant packs a 4.0-liter turbocharged V8 that churns out 496-horsepower and 700-Nm. It’s capable of propelling itself from zero to 100-km/hour in under 5 seconds. On the other hand, the imported S680 houses a monster 6.0-liter V12 that produces 612-horsepower and 900-Nm of torque. You can zoom up to 250-km/hour. Both engines are BS6 compliant.

