Meet the 2023 BMW 3 Series: Crisper styling and a nifty hybrid twist

The updated 2023 BMW 3 Series debuts with changes to the interior and exterior, creating a sleeker and crisper silhouette. Here’s all about it.

The 3 Series is BMW’s perennial sports sedan and its bread and butter. It’s oddly more casual than its elder siblings yet making a statement of its own. It sets the bar for what a BMW feels and drives and after four years, it’s getting a makeover. With today’s 3 Series refresh, it seems more ‘evolution’ than ‘revolution’. Before we get into details, here are the clef notes – Crisper styling (inside and out), a nifty hybrid, and a mega driver-facing infotainment screen. Read on for more.

2023 BMW 3 Series: Interior, Exterior Styling, Price In India, Engine Options

Let’s talk about the exterior first. The most prominent change can be spotted in its geometrically designed front. That big German kidney grille has fewer rounded edges, much sharper. Also, the headlights are redesigned and sleeker ditch the tiny indent on its bottom. See those L-shaped vents on the bumper? that’s a cool touch. It also squeezes up the lower grille a bit. We see something similar to the rear too. The car is grounded by 18-inch wheels which too gets a new design, most notably a Skyscraper Grey paint. The M packages see a lot more options though, the M340i gets a Brooklyn Grey tone as well.

If you ask us, the M package seems considerably more fun. It throws in a special interior trip consisting of an M leather steering wheel, variable sport steering, 19-inch wheels, M Sport suspension, and more. We also see a Dynamic Handling package. The M340i also gets a mesh kidney grille and optional 19-inch wheels, trapezoidal exhaust pipes, and a rear spoiler. Bonus: It gets a BMW Motorsport badge honoring M’s 50th anniversary.

Let’s move inside, the new BMW 3 Series combines a 12.3-inch driver’s digital cluster and a 14.9-inch infotainment screen. BMW slashed down the number of buttons, pushing us to rely on touch features and voice control. The gear knob is replaced by a tiny lever. The iDrive system boasts cloud-based BMW Maps navigation and an Intelligent Personal Assistant for voice commands.

Finally, let’s talk power. The base option is a turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine that makes 255-horsepower. in the 330e, this engine is also paired with an electric motor, throwing in an additional 33-horsepower. The big boy M340i houses a turbocharged 3.0-liter and i6 motor that makes 382 horsepower.

All images: Courtesy brand