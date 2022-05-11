2023 Range Rover Sport: Absolutely regal, longer wheelbase, more suave

The third-gen, India-bound Range Rover Sport makes a bold debut with a longer wheelbase, sleeker look, and soon-arriving EV. Here’s all about it.

The 2023 Range Rover Sport makes a global debut upping the ante on suave, space, and sensibility. It’s also the third generation of the British brand’s best running model when it comes to prestige and style. Of course, it’s a notch lower than the standard Rover, yet making a statement of its own. Last year, its elder cousin, the fifth-gen Range Rover roared louder than ever, with deliveries starting soon, and today, we have the Sport. In form, the Sport embodies everything about a Range Rover – Style, space, and a dose of luxe, but in this update, we see differences from the front, side, and rear. Here’s all about it.

Range Rover Sport 2023: Variants, price in India, engine

Head and tail lights are a big theme for the RR Sport – The DRLs on this Range Rover are said to be the slimmest to ever grace a Land Rover car. Also, the taillights now stretch the width of the car. Neat! In case you’re wondering, yes, the car does look much sleeker, that can be proved by having a drag coefficient of a mere 0.29. As you step into the cabin, your attention goes straight to the 13.1-inch curved touchscreen that is jacked with Pivi Pro. There’s also a larger 13.7-inch driver display too. You also get Apple CarPlay and Android Auto fitted in. And yes, the entire system is Alexa-powered.

The cabin is draped in sustainable fabrics like tactile and lightweight Ultrafabric premium textiles, all in dual-tone options. In terms of leather finishes, you get to choose between grained, Winsor, and soft sem-aniline. Expect 29 Meridian audio speakers hidden behind the rear doors and headrests too.

Now, let’s talk power. The new Range Rover Sport comes with a few interesting engine options – A six-cylinder Ingenium petrol, mild-hybrid diesel, and an all-new V8 Twin Turbo. What catches our attention is the new Range Rover Sport P510e PHEV, which comes powered by Land Rover’s 3.0-litre six-cylinder Ingenium petrol engine with a 105-kW electric motor and a 38.2-kWh battery, which churns out 510-bhp. It’s capable of catapulting from zero-100-km/hour in 5.4 seconds and has a range of 88-kms. Combined, it can provide a total of 740-kms. On the other hand, the V8 twin-turbo makes 530-horsepower, zooming zero-100-km/hour in 4.5 seconds.

The 2023 Range Rover Sport will be offered in various trims – S, SE, HSE, Autobiography, and a First Edition available throughout the first year of production which will boast bespoke specifications too.

Stay tuned to Lifestyle Asia India’s Instagram, Twitter, Facebook for more motoring updates.

All images: Courtesy Range Rover