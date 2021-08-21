7 ultra-luxe supercars that made these music videos even better

Music videos are a source of hype for automobiles. Adding that extra dose of suave and torque, these are the best cars we spotted in recent times.

For decades now, cars have been exploding, drifting, flying off cliffs, and sometimes even turning into submarines. At least that’s most of what we see on The Big Screen. However, it’s a different case when it comes to music videos. Apart from the Rolexes, Pateks, and billion-dollar mansions, automobiles ornament music videos perfectly. Currently, it’s the greatest place in pop culture to make an indentation, and these are the best cars to do so in recent times.

The GTR is one of Mercedes AMG’s fastest on-road cars. While The Weeknd enjoys his life of debauchery in this video, we also see the GTR in action. Moreover, in its convertible form and the weekend well over a few drinks, it’s evident why he enjoyed that midnight ride.

We have no clue what business Jay-Z and Mr West had while stripping down a ride that’s considered a pinnacle of bespoke motoring, the Maybach. Regardless, it came out of the shop looking pretty wild. It’s safe to say that people remember this car more than this Jay-Z track. Fun fact: It was also recently up for auction.

1969 Chevrolet Camaro (Gorillaz’s “Stylo”)

Blazing their way through the desert in hot pursuit are the Gorillas and Bruce Willis. Upfront, with a pedal to the floor, this 1969 Chevrolet Camaro was the best car to add a vintage punch to this music video. The gold ol’ Chevy was an icon at its time and turned into an eternal classic. Pure collectors’ piece.

Imagine driving up to your high school reunion in one of the most exclusive cars on the planet. Guess that’s one way to show your high school bullies that you’ve made it big. The Devel Sixteen, from what we understand is only in Dubai, which would mean that this 5000-horsepower ride was shipped across half the world for this music video. Undoubtedly one of the best cars to ever appear in a music video.

Right since ‘White Inversion’, we understood that Post Malone likes his cars white. However, in Saint Tropez, we see this preference across his collection. A G-Wagon, a Rolly and finally, a Bugatti Chiron. By its design, it’s impossible to make this car look bad. In classic white, this Chiron has a red-tinted interior too.

When you have the greatest trio in Hip-Hop and two of the biggest female names in Rap, you need something special, which is why this video had not one but two Lamborghini Countaches.

Seems like The Weeknd has a knack for showcasing hypercars in his music videos. Back in 2017, he showed off his millionaire car collection with the ‘Starboy’ video and drove off with an English beauty. The P1 – Built for speed, effortlessly sex, and fitted perfectly into this criminalist music video.

All images: Respective music videos