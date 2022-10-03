Aston Martin DBX 707: The world’s most powerful SUV launches in India

Aston Martin debuts the performance-spec, DBX 707 in India, as the world’s most powerful luxury SUV using an upgraded 4.0-litre AMG V-8. Here’s all about it.

The 2023 Aston Martin DBX 707 is the newest contender in the ‘performance luxury SUV’ league and it’s already an apex. Safe to say, the 707 is a sport trim of the DBX, which they’ve been teasing ever since they debuted the line. Today, we have what could be, the quickest luxury SUV in the world dethroning the Cayenne, Bentayga, Cullinan, and Urus. Aston Martin’s CEO Tobias Moers also said that they want to showcase its power and go official with this claim by setting the corresponding record on the Nürburgring.

Aston Martin DBX 707: Top speed, engine specs, world’s most powerful SUV

Blending all that British elegance with a heftier dose of torque, they house an upgraded version of the 4.0-litre AMG V8 that produces 707 horsepower (Hence the name). However, that figure refers to its metric horsepower. Otherwise, it’s about 697 horsepower, just 10 British ponies slower. There are also new ball-bearing turbochargers fitted in. In terms of torque, there’s quite a rise too at 900 pound-feet. Also, swapping out the standard nine-speed automatic transmission to AMG’s nine-speed gearbox and pairing this with a wet-clutch pack instead of a torque converter certainly paid off.

This means, it boasts 15 horsepower more than the standard DBX and seriously outguns its competition. The Bentayga stands at 626, Urus at 641, and the Cayenne Turbo S E-Hybrid at 670. Id’s say that’s a respectful margin for a new world champ. The quicker gear switching and launch control play a pivotal role in helping it clock in 3.1-seconds to 100 km/hour and take the throne. However, I’ll still wait to see how it does at the Nürburgring. And yeah, to prove their commitment to breaking the record, they’ve added in 16.5-inch rotors to the front and 15.4-inch discs to the rear.

In terms of design, the Aston Martin DBX looks considerably more aggressive than its predecessor, almost as if it wants you to know that things have switched up since its last impression. The front bumper seems larger and there’s a dark window surrounding the grille. There’s also a massive diffuser to the rear with quad exhaust tips. The interior tells a similar story – Sporty seats, clean dashboard. However, you could opt for a classier seat option. What gets my attention is that there are shortcut buttons for various drive modes. This spares the driver the effort of using the infotainment panel to change interior and driving mode settings.

The Aston Martin DBX 707 slates in at Rs 4.63 crore becoming the British automaker’s most expensive model in their line-up.

