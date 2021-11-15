Bollywood, South Indian stars to business tycoons: 6 Indians who own Aston Martin

From Ranveer Singh’s Rapide to Kris Singh’s Valkyrie, here are six famous Aston Martin owners in India smitten by the English bulldog.

Aston Martin is where ‘plush’ and ‘performance’ drives the same road. This British bulldog boasts impeccable suave running on race-bred engines. AM’s appeal is pretty apparent, but the cherry on the cake? They’re the quintessential Bond car, and well, who wouldn’t want a slice of that? Ben Affleck or David Beckham, Aston Martins have managed to charm the finest of film and sports business. More so, there are a handful of Indian gents smitten by the English bulldog.

From international businessmen to South and Bollywood stars, let’s take a look at some of the most famous Aston Martin owners in India.

Aston Martin owners in India: Ranveer Singh, Hrithik Roshan, and more

Dr B Govindan, Chairman, Bhima Jewellers owns an Aston Martin DBX

The DBX holds a special place in the AM lineup since it’s their first-ever SUV. Who would have thought a super-sports car brand would ever make a luxury SUV? In India, the Chairman of Bhima Jewellers made headlines back in August for welcoming home the very first Aston Martin DBX in South India. The SUV, powered by a 4.0-litre V8 made by Mercedes-AMG makes 550-horsepower and about 700-Nm of torque. It can do zero-to-100 in 4.5 seconds. It costs about Rs 3.8 crores in India.

Ram Cheran’s Aston Martin Vantage V8

Telugu movie star Ram Charan Teja drives a super-quick Vantage V8, discontinued now yet a true icon of the past. The speedster used a 4.7-litre V8 engine that churned out 430-brake-horsepower at 4,900-rpm. It was capable of sprinting from zero-to-100 in just 4.6 seconds. Though it was an entry-level British bulldog, it costs somewhere in the ballpark of Rs 3 crores.

Kris Singh’s Aston Martin Valkyrie

Kris Singh may not be living in India but we simply couldn’t let this British beauty slip off this list. Kris Singh, an Indian-origin businessman currently based in Florida with a car collection that’ll leave any auto enthusiast biting their lips. Today, the focus is on his Aston Martin Valkyrie, a literal racecar limited to just 25 builds.

While the model has a base price of Rs 20 crores, its bespoke trimmings add a Rs 30 crore top-up. Why? because it’s literally covered in moondust. More so, under the hood, resides a 6.5-litre Aston Martin-Cosworth RA naturally-aspirated V12 that produces the power of 1000+ British ponies. This right here is a car that goes from zero-to-100 km/hour in just three seconds.

Hrithik Roshan’s Aston Martin Rapide S

Hrithik Roshan has always been about class and his Rapide S says no different. Being one of the most well-known Aston Martin owners in India, he uses his cruiser for mostly city use and is often spotted in and around Mumbai. Being a sedan, it uses a hefty 6-litre V12 that made about 500-horsepower and 630-Nm of torque. It costs about Rs 3.29 crores, currently out of showrooms though.

Yuvan Shankar Raja’s N420 Vantage

Yuvan is a highly revered film score composer in the South movie business. Based in Tamil Nadu, he’s worked on over 100 scores winning multiple awards too. He owns an Aston Martin Vantage V8 N420, which is currently discontinued. As the name suggests, it’s powered by a 4.7-litre V8 that churns out 420-horsepower and zooms up to 290-km/hour. It cost about Rs 2.9 crores.

Ranveer Singh’s Aston Martin Rapide

Even though Ranveer purchased this city cruiser back in 2016 in all-white, he recently re-wrapped it in cyan blue. It’s also a sister model or variant of Hrithik Roshan’s Rapide. Housing a 6-litre V12, it made 550-horsepower and 630-Nm of torque. The Rapide is an elegant blend of deluxe Astin Martin trimmings supported by the race-car bred engines. Also, Ranveer’s perhaps one of the most famous Aston Martin owners in India. The Rapide costs a cool Rs 3.2 crores in India.

