Virat Kohli to Akash Ambani, here are 7 Indian celebrities who drive Bentleys

From B-Town stars like Akshay Kumar and Shilpa Shetty to famed cricketers like Virat Kohli, here are 7 Bentley owners in India today.

Bentley, a winning combination of speed and deluxe cruising with a century-long heritage. They’re pieces of mechanical poetry matched with a design worthy of an art exhibit. It’s a classic example of why the English are always perceived to be so posh with a flair of their own. This good ol’ English suave has plenty of Indian stars smitten. While some prefer the space of a Bentaya, others indulge in the power-cruising and adrenaline of a Continental GT. Yet, a select few opt for the plush trimmings of the Flying Spur. Let’s look at all the famous names who cruise in Bentley in India.

Virat Kohli – Bentley Continental GT & Bentley Flying Spur

Looks like either one Bentley wasn’t enough, or Virat Kohli couldn’t choose between the two. So he got both! Even though he owns a massive fleet of luxury cars, we’ve noticed that Virat and his wife Anushka prefer the Bentleys as their go-to ride for city cruising. The GT V8 edition makes 542-horsepower and 568-lb-ft of torque, zooming zero-to-60 mph 3.9 seconds while maxing out at 198-mph (318-kph). Price? In the Rs 4 crore ballpark. Bhushan Kumar and Jackie Shroff own the GT too. We’ll talk about the Flying Spur in a bit.

Akash Ambani – Bentley Bentayga (W12 & v8)

Part of the grand Ambani fleet of cars is two Bentaygas, a V8 and a W12. The 6.0-litre twin-turbocharged elder engine variant makes 626-brake-horsepower and 664-lb-ft of torque. With a top speed of 190-mph, it’s also the fastest SUV on the planet. And it costs about Rs 4.1 crore.

Abhishek Bachchan – Bentley Continental GT

We’ve always believed that the Bachchans have impeccable style, and this Bentley Continental GT is proof of that. We’ve often spotted Abhishek and wife Aishwarya Rai Bachchan around Bombay cruising in their white GT. Reports suggest that Amar Singh, one of the leaders of the Samajwadi Party, gifted Bollywood’s most prestigious family this car.

Akshay Kumar – Bentley Flying Spur

This is Bentley’s answer to the Phantoms, Maybachs and 7 Series in the luxury market today. In absolute English elegance, the Flying Spur stands as a beacon of on-road luxury and power-cruising, and Akshay Kumar owns this luxe carrier. It packs the very best of German luxury trimmings and is topped with one hell of an engine. With its hefty 6.0-litre twin turbo-charged W12, it churns out 626-horsepower and 664-lb-ft of torque. Other famous Bentley owners in India include Virendra Sehwag, Shah Rukh Khan, and Ritesh Deshmukh. Price: Rs 3.2 crore onwards.

Yuvraj Singh – Bentley Continental GT V8

Yuvraj was perhaps one of the earliest Bentley owners in India who was a cricket star. He also has quite a name for his luxurious car collection, including a Lamborghini Murcielago, BMW M5, BMW M3 and today’s focus, a Bentley Continental GT with a black paint job. With a V8, it produces about 542-brake-horsepower and 560-lb-ft of torque. You can zoom up to 198-mph in this speedster. It costs about Rs 4 crores.

Yohan Poonawala – Bentley Flying Spur ‘Speed’ variant

At this point, is it even surprising that a Poonawalla’s on this list? From arguably owning one of India’s most exotic family garages, Yohan Poonawalla’s Bentley Flying Spur isn’t your regular rich-boy car. It’s also a special Speed variant. It packs a smooth and supremely powerful 6.0 litre, twin-turbocharged W12. Speed plus luxury trimmings equals a winning combination.

Shilpa Shetty – Bentley Flying Spur W12

Last but not least is Shilpa Shetty, who is also one of the only female Bentley owners in India. She, too, cruises in a slick Flying Spur that her husband Raj Kundra gifted her. Her Bentley is an absolute black beauty that’s charged by a W12, just like the others, making up to 620-brake-horsepower and 720-Nm of torque. We presume this variant cost her roughly Rs 3.8 crores.

(Note: Images are for representational purposes only)

All images: Courtesy brand

Tune in to Lifestyle Asia India’s Instagram, Twitter, Facebook for more celebrity car updates.