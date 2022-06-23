Bentley’s Mulliner creates their most luxurious Continental GT yet

Bentley unveils the Continental GT Mulliner edition, as the line’s most luxurious model yet still housing that hefty W12. Here’s all about it.

Well, the Bentley Continental GT Mulliner edition simply betters what’s already brilliant and is the new range-topping version of the brand’s flagship grand tourer. Think of it as a GT Speed but well, an extra dose of luxury, courtesy Mulliner. There’s a bunch of things that impresses us about this car. For starters, the “double-diamond” grille, the hefty W12 TSFI, and the tiny Mulliner trims all through. Let’s get into detail.

Bentley Continental GT Mulliner edition: Engine specs, interiors

You get two engine options to choose from – First, the nifty 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8. Second and the one we’re excited about, the 6.0-liter W12 monster that’s capable of producing 650-horsepower and 950-Nm of pure British torque. In terms of speed, you can expect this speedster to zoom from zero-to-100-km/hour in just 3.5 seconds with a top speed of 334-km/hour. However, for those looking for something more subtle and city-friendly, there’s still the V8. It produces 542-horsepower and 770-Nm of peak torque. This allows it to catapult from zero-to-100-km/hour in four seconds, maxing out at 318-km/hour. Both versions use an 8-speed automatic gearbox with power being delivered to all four wheels promising a more controlled power-gliding experience.

There’s a bunch of minor trims fitted onto the W12 model borrowed fr0m the Continental GT Speed that impresses us – For starters, the 48-volt active anti-roll bars, torque vectoring, air suspension with intelligent adaptive dampers, electronically limited slip-differential and rear-wheel steering. You also get optional carbon-ceramic brakes.

I’m sure you’ve already realized that the Mulliner W12 is actually a plushed out GT Speed. We see an elegant “double-diamond” pattern on the grille and side vents. The wheels too, grounded by sharp-looking 22-inch wheels and self-levering center caps, a slim rear spoiler and Mulliner-branded door sills and yes, puddle lights. Crome is a staple ingredient in all the bridgework however everything is available in black gloss. Also, the Mulliner W12 comes with a cool exterior colour coupled with three interior colour options. Along with the intricate diamond stitching, the seats boast Mulliner embroidery and offer wooden trim options too.

You can expect the Bentley Continental GT Mulliner to arrive in both coupe and convertible options. Bentley will give the Mulliner W12 its public debut at the Goodwood Festival of Speed this weekend.

All images: Courtesy brand