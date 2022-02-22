Y2K wheels: 10 supercars from the 2000s that will turn into future icons

From Bugatti Veyron 16.4 to Audi R8 and Ford GT to Ferrari Enzo, covering both, speed and luxury departments, these are the best cars of the 2000s.

By and large, every millennial would agree that the 2000s was their favorite decade of motoring. Simply because we were either young enough to get acquainted or fall in love with cars or well, be old enough to purchase our first. While the fashion still Y2K silhouettes like neon jackets, good ol’ baggy jeans, and oversized fits, the auto industry dearly misses this time and its icons.

The 2000s was where the car world unchained itself from old-school car tech, boxy designs, and well, just 90s stuff. It also marked the beginning of a new decade, fueled up with new tech, tricks, and treats, the previous generation wasn’t ready for. The 2000s was a time of transition – And where there’s a transition, there’s also experimentation (and definitely lots of it). We’ve seen serious slam dunks as well as misses from the Y2K car world. Nonetheless, they were all trendsetters. These are the best cars of the 2000s.

Best cars of the 2000s: Bugatti, Mercedes, Lamborghini, Audi

Koenigsegg CCXR

Let’s start off this list with something special. Apart from its 1000-horsepower, twin-supercharged V8, it had really cool doors. Ever heard of “dihedral synchro-helix actuation” doors? This Koenigsegg boasts has them. Limited to just 25, it was briefly the world’s fastest car at a point too.

Lamborghini Reventón

At first glance itself, it’s clear that the Reventón was paving the way for future Lamborghinis. What’s cool about it? It was inspired by fighter jets and even looks like it could smoke one on a quarter-mile. Also, only 20 were made, each selling for a hefty USD $1.7 million.

Aston Marton One-77

Limited to 77 cars, the One-77 is as fierce as it is beautiful. In 2016, one reportedly sold for nearly USD $3.5 million. It was loaded with a 7.3-liter Cosworth V12 that churned out 750-horsepower. Mind you, this isn’t your usual AM.

Audi R8

We loved it in 2006, still do. The Audi R8 is truly a new age icon. This gorgeous speedster had everything a millennial looked for in a car, Tony Start drove one too. You can drive one home today for a cool Rs 2.3 crore.

Bugatti Veyron 16.4

Being the world’s first ‘hypercar’, the Veyron was also the original ‘wallpaper’ car. It housed a ground rumbling 8-liter Quad-Turbocharged W18 that produced North of a 1000-horsepower. Have you read our LSA ICONS feature on the Bugatti Veyron 16.4? It’ll tell you why it was one of the best cars of the 2000s.

Nissan Skyline GT-R R34

Tell me, which Fast ‘n’ Furious song played in your head when you read this title? The Skyline GT-R R34 was a cultural icon and every teen fresh out of college wanted to own one and mod it exactly like late Paul Walker did. Using a 2.6-liter twin-turbo inline-six, it made 276-horsepower.

Ferrari Enzo

It’s named after the Ferrari’s very own founder, that’s how special it was. If it isn’t visually apparent already, the Enzo was actually the predecessor to the today’s La Ferrari. In sheer Ferrari fashion, it housed a 6-liter V12 that produced the power of 651 Italian horses, or well, Prancing Horses.

Ford GT

Safe to say that owning a Ford GT today is equivalent to owning a slice of history. The Ford GT was Ken Miles and Carrol Shelby’s triumph from the 1966 Le Mans. It was 40 years later when the silhouette saw its first update. Same speed, same style, yet simply a relic of a lost era of racing.

Mercedes-Benz SLR McLaren

The SLR McLaren was undeniably one of the cooler cards from those Y2K trading card sets and for good reason. I haven’t seen an automobile this handsome yet aggressive since its debut in 2007. It was equipped with a 5.4-liter supercharged SLR V8 with top-notch German luxury trimmings in its cabin. Absolute stunner.

Porsche Carerra GT

Apart from any Porsche prior to the 80s, this was the Porsche. Housing a monster 5.7-liter V10 making North of 600-horsepower, the 2004 Carrera GT was a track demon but with red carpet looks, and that’s probably the winning combination even in contemporary standards. Undoubtedly one of the best cars of the 2000s.

All images: Courtesy brands. Hero image: Courtesy Porsche. Featured image: Courtesy Mercdedes-Benz.