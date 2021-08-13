Few things can give you greater pride than owning your first car. Here are our top picks of the best cars under 10 lakhs in India.

Your first car always stays with you — not literally, of course. But it’s the gesture of it that makes all the difference. And that’s why the first purchase needs to happen after carefully browsing the market keeping your budget in mind. Call yourself lucky because you are spoilt for choice when it comes to deciding your first set of wheels. From sedans to hatchbacks to compact SUVs, the Indian market has a lot of affordable cars that make a strong case for first-time buyers. We have rounded a list of the best first cars you can buy in India today.

Nissan Magnite

Nissan created quite a buzz with the launch of their Magnite sub-compact SUV last year. It makes its presence felt with sharp lines and a well-proportioned silhouette. But it is not just in design where the Magnite excels. The interiors are spacious and well-equipped with features like a 360-degree camera and an optional JBL sound system. The powerplants are potent as well as efficient. The 1.0-litre turbo petrol that puts out 100 BHP of power can be paired to a creamy smooth Continuously Variable Transmission (CVT), making the Magnite effortless to drive. A long list of safety features on this car is an added plus.

Price: Rs 5.49 lakhs onwards

VW Polo

Few cars stand the test of time as well as the VW Polo. Launched over a decade back, the Polo is still adored by car enthusiasts. The elegant design, solid interiors, good dynamics and punchy performance — all make the Polo a true driver’s car. The latest update to this German hatchback brings with it a 1.0 TSI engine that delivers ample performance without sacrificing too much on efficiency. The TSI engine can be paired with a smooth and quick-shifting 6-speed automatic gearbox, which makes driving the Polo an easy affair. Factor in the car’s compact size and responsive steering, you are looking at an ideal city car. Don’t restrict it to the city use though as the Polo can give more expensive cars a run for their money on highways.

Price: Rs 6.16 lakhs onwards

Hyundai i20

The new i20 takes ‘premium’ out of premium hatchbacks very seriously. The car is loaded with features that include a 10.25-inch touch-screen infotainment system, connected-car tech, wireless charging, digital-instrument cluster, premium Bose sound system, air purifier, and others. The interiors offer you the kind of space you wouldn’t expect from a hatchback. All this makes the i20 feel like an expensive car. You can choose from a variety of different engine and gearbox combinations. In fact, you can get the i20 in four different types of gearboxes including a clutch-less manual! For enthusiasts, there is the turbocharged three-cylinder petrol with a fast-shifting (Dual-clutch transmission) DCT auto. Undoubtedly one of the best cars under 10 lakhs in India.

Price: Rs 6.80 lakhs onwards

Kia Sonet

Kia’s junior SUV packs a plethora of goodies, strong engines, good gearboxes and well-appointed interiors in one attractive package. From things like voice assists that can open a sunroof on your command to mood ambient lighting and selectable traction control modes, the Sonet has you covered on the tech front. The car comes with a punchy 1.0 turbo-petrol or a torquey 1.5-diesel. Both the engine options can be had with automatic gearboxes. Like the i20, you can also buy the petrol with iMT or a clutch-less manual. The Sonet’s compact footprint makes it easy to park while its excellent sound insulation and comfortable ride make it ideal for long journeys.

Price: Rs 6.79 lakhs onwards

Honda Amaze

Honda’s sub-4-metre sedan gives you everything you would expect out of a family car. There are the proportionate looks, premium interiors, decent equipment and a pair of fuel-efficient engines that make this Honda hard to ignore. The Amaze also has a spacious backseat and a large boot making it perfect for that airport runs. It gets the classic Honda 1.2 petrol engine that loves to be pushed hard, especially when paired with a manual gearbox. You can get both the petrol and diesel engines with a CVT, with the diesel CVT being one-of-its-kind in the segment. A facelifted version with more features and subtle stylistic details is due soon.

Price: Rs 6.32 lakhs onwards

Tata Altroz

Tata’s newest hatchback is a car that looks like a million bucks. The interiors are just as pleasant and practical with ample storage spaces. Buyers will appreciate just how much room there is in the Altroz’s cabin. The hatchback also gets the latest in tech including a part-digital instrument cluster, a touch screen infotainment system and ambient lighting. There is a choice of a petrol, a turbo-petrol and a diesel engine. All the engines score high-points for efficiency. Like many new Tatas, the Altroz boasts of excellent dynamics, and the Altroz has the bragging rights for scoring a full five-star crash test rating at Global NCAP (New Car Assessment Program). An automatic version is likely to be launched sometime next year.

Price: Rs 5.85 lakhs onwards

Ford EcoSport

Being one of the best cars under 10 lakh in India, the EcoSport has aged gracefully. Launched in 2012, the EcoSport was one of the pioneers of the now raging sub-4-metre SUV segment. After almost 10 years, the car still continues to have a strong fan base. Enthusiasts like the quirky looks, tech-laden interiors, and polished dynamics. The EcoSport remains one of the more driver-focused cars in its segment. It comes with 1.5-litre petrol or 1.5-litre diesel engine options, with the former getting an option of an automatic transmission. Over the years, Ford has made changes to its exteriors as well as interiors. And despite the age, it still remains a contemporary option.

Price: From Rs 8.19 lakhs

Maruti S-Cross

If you want a large car but don’t want to spend too much money on it, the S-Cross might be the answer for you. Maruti’s range-topping crossover scores full marks on space, comfort and practicality and isn’t too far behind in the areas like performance and efficiency. The updated S-Cross features a 1.5-litre naturally-aspirated petrol engine that gets electric assistance via Maruti’s Smart Hybrid system. This makes the S-Cross quite economical, and it also makes the performance more eager. The sole engine can be had with a slick-shifting manual or a smooth automatic. As the S-Cross is sold through Maruti’s premium Nexa dealerships, a special buying experience is guaranteed!

Price: Rs 8.39 lakhs onwards

All Images: Courtesy Brands