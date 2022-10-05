Best ultra-luxe cars that stole the show in these music videos

Beyond the action movie limelight, music videos have long been used to showcase the world’s best automobiles. Adding an extra dose of fiery torque to chart-topping tunes, these are the best luxury cars in music videos we spotted.

For decades now, cars have been exploding, drifting, flying off cliffs, and sometimes even turning into submarines. At least that’s most of what we see on the big screen. However, it’s a different case when it comes to music videos. Apart from the Rolexes, Pateks and billion-dollar mansions, ultra-luxe and supercars are undoubtedly some of the best accessories to show off the celebrity star status in pop culture.

Her are some of the best luxury cars featured in these music videos

Alfa Romeo and Peugeot wagon (M.I.A.’s ‘Bad Girls’)

Featuring luxury cars like Alfa Romeo 156, BMW 3-Series and an old Mercedes-Benz, British rapper M.I.A raps in style in this music video full of thrilling stunts. With several performers clad in Arabic costumes in the background, M.I.A. sports funky outfits while posing with the cars. You can also spot her sitting on one of them while it slides on two wheels on the road along the desert. Not to mention the transparent Peugeot wagon 404, too. She can be seen sitting inside it while rapping. Check out for yourself.

Ferrari BB 512 and Porsche 911 (Cavin Harris’ ‘We’ll Be Coming Back’)

Fancy a drive on a highway along the lush greens with some good music, and yes, in a luxurious car? This particular video is a perfect blend of soothing music, light beats and opulent cars — a stunning Ferrari BB 512 and a classic sports car, Porsche 911, to be precise. Taking the entertainment quotient of the fun chase a notch higher is a masked biker, too — cop or not, it is for you to find out by the end of the video.

Kelly Minogue fans can’t definitely get this sensuous music video out of their heads. What begins as a sassy woman driving a pale yellow DeTomaso Mangusta turns quite hot gradually. This music video may be over a decade old, but the love for it reigns high. Add to it the Italian beauty — the sports car — along with the Australian singer.

The GTR is one of Mercedes AMG’s fastest on-road cars. While The Weeknd enjoys his life of debauchery in this video, we also see the GTR in action. Moreover, it’s clear that the singer enjoyed that midnight ride in this convertible version, even though he can be seen in a dazed, rhapsodic state as he cruises through the streets of Los Angeles.

We have no clue what business Jay-Z and Kanye West had while stripping down a ride that’s considered one of the pinnacles of bespoke motoring, the Maybach. Regardless, it came out of the shop looking pretty wild, with its doors removed, a blowtorch added and the computer over-ridden so that they could achieve a traction-breaking 360-degree spin. While the duo’s track will be remembered for its Grammy award win, its Spike Jonze-directed music video is sure to remain in the annals of hip-hop trivia for this deconstructed 2004 Maybach. Fun fact: It was also up for auction, selling as an art piece at the New York Contemporary Art Evening auction by Phillips de Pury & Co., for a mere USD60,000 (HKD465,000).

1969 Chevrolet Camaro (Gorillaz’s ‘Stylo’)

Blazing their way through the desert in hot pursuit are Gorillaz and Bruce Willis. Upfront, with a pedal to the floor, this 1969 Chevrolet Camaro was the best car to add a vintage punch to this music video (chased by Willis in a red 1968 Chevrolet El Camino). The good ol’ Camaro was an icon at its time and hotly collected always. It was turned into an eternal classic here, all before it transforms into a sharklike submarine at the end of the video. The “Stylo” vehicle also makes repeat appearances in other Gorillaz tracks such as “On Melancholy Hill” and ‘DoYaThing.’

Imagine driving up to your high school reunion in one of the most exclusive cars on the planet. Guess that’s one way to show your high school bullies that you’ve made it big. The Devel Sixteen, known to be usually available only in Dubai, and known for its 5000-horsepower ride, was shipped halfway across the world to Toronto for this music video, probably. Drake was reportedly the first customer to buy this hypercar, proudly flashing the serial #001 while also showing off this beauty next to his yellow LaFerrari.

Since “White Iverson” (where the singer flashed his Rolls-Royce Ghost), it is clear that Post Malone likes his cars all-white. In “Saint-Tropez,” we see this preference across his collection: A G-Wagon, a Rolls and finally, his three-million-dollar Bugatti Chiron. By its design, it’s impossible to make this car look bad. In classic white, this Chiron is fitted out with the classic pairing of a red-tinted interior.

When you have two of the biggest female names in rap, you need something special, which is why this cyberpunk-inspired video not only showcases one, but two Lamborghini Countachs, one in flaming red and one in white. The lyrics of the song actually discuss a green Lamborghini, a Ferrari 488, a Porsche and a pink Bugatti, but instead you have Migos’ Offset leaning on a silver Lamborghini Diablo, while a red Ferrari Testarossa also makes a cameo.

Seems like The Weeknd has a knack for showcasing hypercars in his music videos. Back in 2017, he showed off his extensive car collection in hit “Starboy” video and drove off with an English beauty, the P1, that is, built for speed, effortlessly sexy, and fitted perfectly into this badass video as he drives above Beverly Hills.

(All image credits: Screenshots of respective music videos/YouTube)

This article was first published on Lifestyle Asia India.