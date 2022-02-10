The 2022 BMW M4 Competition simply reaffirms the ‘M’ badge’s ferocity

The 2022 BMW M4 Competition debuts today as the brand’s 10th high-performance M product in India at Rs 1.43 crore. Here’s all about it.

We’ve been waiting for this speedster to reach Indian streets ever since it was unveiled in September of 2022, and well, it’s finally here. The BMW M4 Competition is a full-fledged performance car with a number plate, it’s for those who aren’t shy of flooring the pedal and roaring that monstrous straight-six. Back in 2020, when BMW started placing all their chips on these obnoxiously large German grilles with the 7s and the Xs, we were a bit hesitant about how this ‘buck-tooth’ grille-style would fly. Now, it’s perhaps the only grille in the business that stands out in this fashion.

BMW M4 Competition 2022: Price in India, engine specs, top speed

The main attraction here is, of course, the newly developed twin-turbocharged 3.0-liter, straight-six petrol guzzler for the M4. BMW claims the machine can produce 510-horsepower and 650-Nm of torque. However, it isn’t exactly a completely new engine as it’s been boasted before on the X3M, which only churned out 480-horsepower. The additional 30-horsepower comes from the Competition tweaks added freshly. Compared to previous generations, there’s a 60-horsepower and 100-Nm jump too.

The quickness is also thanks to the ZF-sourced 8-speed torque-converter automatic gearbox, which replaced the 7-speed DCT from older generations. Also, guess what? It’s an all-wheel drive! Who would have thought an M4 would send power to all wheels? This will be coming as a standard for the Indian markets. All in all, the BMW M5 Competition can pull zero-100-km/hour in just 3.5 seconds, maxing out at 250-km/hour. For better driving, the car is also fitted with brand new adaptive M suspension and M Sport differentials.

When it comes to styling, the M5’s buck-tooth grille was a bit controversial. However, considering the aggressive engine under the hood and its super sporty suave M4 suave, it oddly aesthetically worked. This overly large vertical grille housed seven double-horizontal louvers was complimented by adaptive LED headlamps with laser lights and massive air intakes. There are tons of tiny details to admire here – The sloping coupe roofline, the air ducts on the front fenders. Towards the rear, you see a boot-mounted spoiler and a super-sharp rear bumper that boasts multi-channel diffusers. Also, you get a carbon-fiber-reinforced plastic roof too. All of this is grounded by 19- or 20-inch forged alloy wheels.

Inside, it tells the same old and familiar M4 story but with a hefty addition of carbon fiber trimmings. We also see tons of M specials like M Sport seats, M Sport steering wheel, a 12.3-inch digital cluster, and 10.2-inch infotainment tuned especially with M-specific graphics and functions. Otherwise, you get the usual BMW luxe treatments – 3-zone automatic climate control, 16-speaker Harman Kardon audio system, ambient lighting, wireless charging, powered front seats with memory function and lumbar support, head-up display. In terms of safety specs, you get 6 airbags, ABS, Dynamic Stability Control (DSC), and Cornering Brake Control (CBC).

The BMW M5 Competition will be imported to India as a Completely Built Unit (CBU) and begins at Rs 1.44 crore (ex-showroom).

All images: Courtesy brand