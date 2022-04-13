First-look at the 2023 BMW X7: New looks, extra German horsepower

BMW unveils the 2023 X7, refreshing their top-of-the-line deluxe SUV. What’s new? New face, cleaner interior, and more German horsepower than ever.

As we’ve all been waiting for, BMW’s big-boy three-row SUV gets a cool refresh for 2023. Most notably, with a bold new front end, which, I’ll have to admit, it’s quite mean lookin’. But well, it’s not like BMW is any slouch when it comes to showing off audacious designs – Take a look at their massive Kidney Grille for instance, which surely received a reception of mixed feelings upon debut but today, it’s the signature. And it’s slowly-yet-unapologetically taking over their entire catalog. Today, the 2023 X7’s new headlights is seemingly the next big thing,. Plus, tons of new fancy interior tech, a hefty V8, and a cool new colour scheme, all come included. Here’s all about it.

BMW X7 2023: Design, interior, release date, engine specs

First things first, the new headlights which it actually borrows from the upcoming 2023 7-series and electric i7 flagship sedan. It essentially looks like they retained the upper LEDs and totally forgot about the lower half. Never the less, it does look impressive. To compliment this, the top-spec BMW X7 M60i xDrive gets a massive kidney grilles are now illuminated. This comes optional on the other variants. Nothing major towards the rear end. Grounding this deluxe chariot are a standard set 20-inch light alloy wheels while the M models get 21-inch and 23-inch variants.

In usual X7 fashion, the interior is elegant as ever. It comes draped in vegan Sensatec leather which is a standard for the xDrive40i, optional of Merino leather for the others. We see a massive 12.3-inch digital cluster and a 14.9-inch touchscreen infotainment panel, jacked with the iDrive 8. In terms of driving intelligence, the car boasts new features such as Front-Collision Warning System, Active Cruise Control, Speed Limit Assist, Route Monitoring, and Traffic Light Recognition, Exit Warning Function. Also, the standard parking assistant now features a Reversing Assist Camera and Reversing Assistant.

Under the hood of the top line BMW X7 M60i xDrive, you’ll find a new 4.4-liter petrol V8 that produces 530-horsepower and peak torque of 750-Nm. For the X7 xDrive40d, there’s also an inline-six twin-turbocharged 3.0-liter diesel that makes 350-horsepower and 700-Nm of torque furthered to 720-Nm thanks to the 48-Volt mid hybrid system.

All images: Courtesy BMW