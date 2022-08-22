The Bugatti Mistral drives their W-16 legacy into the sunset, all roofless

The 2024 Bugatti Mistral is the brand’s final iteration of their legendary W-16 and is the world’s fastest roadster. Price at $5 million, limited to 99.

The W-16 was Bugatti’s swansong for nearly two decades and was an absolute spectacle of engineering and mechanical mastery. Nearly every 21st-century-made Bugatti housed this 16-cylinder monstrosity they called an engine, right from the very first Veyron to the Chiron Super Sport 300+. They all produced a ground-rumbling 1,578-horsepower shattering world speed records one after the other. However, it was only a matter of time until the Molsheim carmaker gives up their gasoline pursuits and makes a sharp right into electric-ville.

Bugatti Mistral: Engine, release date, world’s fastest roadster, W-16

As soon as VW Group announced that Croatian EV-maker Rimac will manage Bugatti, we knew, it was only a matter of time until they go electric. And today, we’ve reached the final point before they reach that milestone. Meet the Bugatti Mistral, which stands as a 16-cylinder, ground-rumbling silhouette of this transition while also becoming the world’s fastest roadster, ’cause, why not? Priced at a hefty $5 million a piece, only 99 will be built and they’re all already sold out. Tough luck.

Bugatti Rimac CEO Mate Rimac said in a statement “For the final road-going appearance of Bugatti’s legendary W-16 engine, we knew we had to create a roadster. Well over 40% of all Bugatti vehicles ever created have been open-top in design, establishing a long lineage of performance icons that—to this day—are revered the world over.”

It may carry a different title badge, but it actually completes the Chiron’s life cycle. Also, it’s more like a roofless version of it with fancier headlights. The Mistral uses a newly designed carbon-fiber monocoque along with a new chassis, this majorly visually separates it from the Chiron. Bugatti also says that the primary design inspiration came from the Type 57 “Grand Raid” Roadster which was envisioned by Ettore Bugatti’s son, Jean. The V-shaped windshield and the yellow livery are two details it takes after. To the rear, we see an X-shaped taillight which interestingly might confuse a passerby into thinking it’s a Bolide. But well, apart from making such a stunning visual statement, it actually provides alot of ventilation for the heat generated by the W-16.

Under the hood resides their menacing 8.0-litre quad-turbo 16-cylinder monster which will soon be a thing of the past. It’s been tuned to 1,600-horsepower to match the Chiron Super Sport 300+. This powers all four wheels via a dual-clutch transaxle. Also, it’s said to become the world’s fastest roadster, shattering the record of 427-km/hour held by the Hennessey Venom GT Spyder.

Stay tuned to Lifestyle Asia India’s Instagram, Twitter, Facebook for more car updates.

All images: Courtesy brand