If you’ve been paying close attention to the tabloids, you would’ve noticed that it’s been raining celebrity SUVs and luxury sedans for the past few weeks. Be it the world of cricket, football or Bollywood — celebrities have been busy splurging big on some new luxury wheels. Take Ranveer Singh, who splurged Rs 2.5 crores on a jumbo Maybach right after treating himself to a Lamborghini Urus. Or Cristiano Ronaldo’s new Brabus-spec G63 that he’ll now park next to his Chiron. Here’s a list of all the celebrity cars that recently made headlines.

Ranveer Singh’s Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600

Being one of B-Town’s most decorated actors, it’s no surprise that Ranveer’s flair is prominent in his car collection. He recently gifted himself a Mercedes Maybach GLS 600, a jumbo luxury chariot costing nearly Rs 2.5 crores. What’s interesting about the purchase is that all 50+ units of the 600 allocated for India were actually booked before its launch. The real magic of a Maybach is always inside its cabin. To the front of the cabin, the main attraction is a 12.3-inch dual-screens display that comes jacked-in with the latest MBUX infotainment system. While the rear seats are also reclinable, you can open up the electric panoramic sunroof and enjoy a good massage, too. As a Merc-staple, we also see an impressive range of ambient lighting specs to complement the Nappa leather upholstery.

Karan Johar’s Audi A8 L

Trust us when we say the ‘L’ in A8 L stands for ‘luxury’ above Audi’s already-exquisite German standards. Karan Johar recently treated himself to a plush Audi A8 L, the carmaker’s presidential saloon. Sharp on the outside yet an absolute tech wizard on the inside, the car join’s the Jaguar XJ L and Mercedes-Maybach S-Class in his garage. Under the hood, the Audi A8 L packs a 3.0-litre six-cylinder petrol engine coupled with an electric motor. The engine churns out 336-bhp and 500-Nm of peak torque.

Shubman Gill’s Mahindra Thar

After a stellar performance at the Test series against Australia earlier this year, Gill was gifted this Mahindra Thar by Anand Mahindra himself. Here’s the first look we got at his new adventure SUV as he gazes at the skies. The new Thar is powered by a 2.0-litre mStallion 150 TGDI petrol engine, which produces 150-bhp at 5,000-rpm and 320-Nm between 1,500-3,000 rpm. Who said celebrity cars can’t be simple, too?

Vicky Kaushal’s Range Rover

It’s safe to say that Range Rovers can be considered as staples when it comes to celebrity cars. Vicky Kaushal too recently joined the RR club with his new SE. We’re actually quite impressed with the navy paint job, it gives this jumbo chariot a regal touch. It’s a little tough to guess which Range Rover model this is though, it could be a Vogue SE or the Autobiography edition. Also, side note, we also need to give him credit for those Nike dunks he’s wearing.

Cristiano Ronaldo’s Brabus G-Wagon

Every time CR7 posts on Instagram, we feel a little envious inside. Just this week, the Juventus hunter showed off his brand new G-Wagon. However, this isn’t your usual G-Wagon or G63, it’s a Brabus G-Wagon. For those unfamiliar with the badge, it’s an upgraded and modified edition of the Mercedes AMG G63, which already is a top-of-the-line German SUV. This phenom houses a monstrous 8-cylinder engine, that makes about 500-KW/800-horsepower allowing it to catapult from 0 to 100-km/hour in 4.1 seconds. Expect a top speed of 240-kms/hour.

Vijay Varma’s Jeep Compass

After seeing Vijay steal cars in 2017’s Gully Boy and rash through UP’s terrains in Mirzapur, we finally see him driving a car of his own. He recently posted pictures of himself posing against his new ‘Love Interest’ on his Instagram and we must say, the man has great taste in cars. The Jeep Compass is a certified stunner and perfectly personifies the emotion of beauty meets brawn.

All images: Courtesy respective IG profiles

Tune in to Lifestyle Asia India’s Instagram, Twitter, Facebook for more celebrity car updates.