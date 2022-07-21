The Citroen C3 debuts in India: A functional yet funky hatchback

The Citroen C3, the French automaker’s high-riding hatchback debuts in India starting with two petrol engine options. Priced at Rs 5.71 lakh up to Rs 8.03 lakh. Here’s all about it.

Following the launch of the C5 Aircross luxury SUV, comes the C3, promising a shorter dose of French chicness but a whole lot of fun. The Citroen C3 is the brand’s second model in India and unlike its posh elder brother, it taps into a much more affordable market. Slating in at Rs 5.71 lakh with its top-shelf variant at Rs 8.03 lakh, it arrives in India in two forms – Live and Feel. Bookings for the C3 have been open right since its unveiling in June, already parked in dealerships and featured on their company website. Token amount? Rs 21,000. Here’s all about it.

Citroen C3: Price in India, engine variants, interior

Let’s talk about the guzzlers first. There’s a 1.2-liter, three-cylinder naturally aspirated unit which churns our 82-horsepower and 115-Nm of torque. This is paired with a five-speed manual transmission. On the other hand, there’s also a 1.2-liter, three-cylinder turbo-petrol unit that pumps out a cool 110-horsepower and 190-Nm of torque. This one’s paired to a six-speed manual gearbox. It’s certainly a bit of a bummer that there’s no automatic option here. However, we’re sure that Citroen will introduce this feat soon.

Outside, we still see similarities with the C5. We see colour-coded inserts on the bumpers, split headlamps with sort-of merge with the grille. The air dam is hexagonal with an X-shaped faux scuff plate. The tail lights go all the way around, lovely touch. All of this is grounded by 15-inch steel wheels with optional alloy variants.

Inside the cabin, things are actually quite identical to the C5 Aircross. We see a generous 10-inch touchscreen jacked in with Android Auto and Apple Carplay while the driver gets a completely digital instrument cluster. It only gets a four-speaker sound system but the font and rear, both get USB charging ports. When it comes to the safety department, the front seats get dual airbags, rear parking sensors, and seatbelt reminders. You also get a tachometer, rear windscreen wiper, defogger, smart wing mirror adjustment, and more. In our opinion, the interiors mostly house the essentials, nothing too fancy, no fluff.

You also get four monotone and six dual-tone colours to choose from, along with three customization packs which allows customers to choose between orange, grey and chrome inserts on the front and rear bumper’s fog lamps, side body cladding and wing mirror caps.

