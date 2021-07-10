If there’s one artist in the game who takes his rides as seriously as his rap, it’s Drake. And there’s a good reason why.

Over the years, Drake has had tons of chart-topping tunes backed by sensational music videos. The man knows the recipe to turn a track into a hit. However, he’s had one constant throughout his videos that make his visuals worth fawning over. And no, we’re not talking about the exotic women, the luxe Millies, or the million-dollar mansions. It’s cars and not just any, the really unique rides that take his videos to the next level. Call it product placement or a humble flex – it certainly makes you look twice and adds an extra layer of luxury.

Here’s a look back at the history of extravagant cars in Drake’s videos.

Back when Drizzy was a newbie to the scene and making a name for himself as a rapper, he did a music video with Lil Wayne and Tyga for his track The Motto. One of the attractions there was an all-black ’65 Chevy Chevelle. However, that wasn’t the only car under the spotlight there. There also was a red-hot Ferrari 458 Italia. Two rides matching the calibre of the rappers in the frame.

Bentley Continental GT Convertible in Started From The Bottom, 2013

If you were in college 7-10 years ago, there’s no way you didn’t play this song at a party. SFTB is immortalised in pop culture as a slogan for ‘making it big’ in life. The music video, however, has a similar fashionable stature. It flexed an all-white Bentley Continental GT Convertible cruising down the streets of Toronto, Drake’s hometown. Even to date, the GT is a beacon of modern, everyday luxury, and coupe suave.

2014 wasn’t a great year for Hip-Hop and neither the greatest for Drake. However, he did have a few interesting music videos and a few interesting rides. One of which was a Buick Skylark that’s nearly half a century old. He was accompanied by a few other vintage beauties in the frame, but this one particularly caught our eye. At first glance itself, you can tell that the Skylark was a symbol of free-spirited touring and a true head-turner around the block.

Imagine driving up to your high school reunion in one of the most exclusive cars on the planet. Guess that’s one way to show your high school bullies that you’ve made it big. The Devel Sixteen, from what we understand is only in Dubai, which would mean that this 5000-horsepower ride was shipped across half the world for this music video. Undoubtedly one of the best cars to ever appear in a music video.

What’s better than one Rolls-Royce Phantom? Two Rolls-Royce Phantoms. It would’ve been the case, but the Drake and Meek Mill crashed them into each other to create this royal spoil of Phantoms. Nevertheless, it made for quite the cameo. We were curious as to why he hasn’t had a Rolly in his videos yet, and then he surprised us with two. When it comes to luxury motoring, there’s no bigger name than the Phantom, simply for its bespoke suave and the English heritage it brings.

It may have retired, but the i8 is an early icon in the world of hybrid motoring. Before the exquisite BMW concepts of today, there was this, the i8. BMW’s vision and their first step towards electrification of mobility. In the video, Drake and Future appear as a couple of grease thumbs working in their shift. In the background, we see a blue i8 that Future can’t seem to fix. Eventually, it catches fire.

Hands down! The most exquisite ride we’ve seen in a hip-hop video. He pulls up to the Nike World Headquarters in a 20-foot long Maybach. And not just any Maybach, the Vision 6 Cabriolet Concept which will be a future icon in the coming years. We get a look at the electric blue interior and plush white seats. It simply appears as if it’s gliding in this video.

Well, this music video already had a mention in this list, but we can’t resist if there’s another motoring icon in frame. From own collection, Drizzy pulled up to his high school reunion in a slick, yellow Ferrari LaFerrari, the most desired supercar made by the House of the Prancing Horse. Apart from all the suave you see, it boasts a fuel-injected V12 that produces the power of 800 horses.

All images: Courtesy respective music videos