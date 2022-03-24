Behold, the Ferrari Purosangue super SUV is nearly here

Ladies and gentlemen, it’s finally happening. Ferrari just gave the world a first look at their red-hot, upcoming performance SUV dubbed the Purosangue.

Earlier this week, Ferrari unveiled their much-awaited and overdue Purosangue performance SUV, which certainly stirred the pot quite well. The last time we saw the industry this dramatic, was when the Lamborghini Urus broke cover. In 2022, considering other luxe carmakers have already been working on next-cycle models of their ongoing SUVs, it’s high time the Italian Prancing Horse catches up in this race. More so, with a serious chip on the table to take on the competition. Here’re all the details we’ve received so far.

Ferrari Perosangue SUV: Engine, launch date, specs

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ferrari (@ferrari)

They posted to social media a super-low resolution image, a near silhouette of the SUV. However, they haven’t even said it’s a Purosangue, nor that it’s an SUV for that matter. The caption reads “You’ve heard the rumours… and we’re delighted to confirm they’re true (some of them). All will be revealed later this year”. But considering the similarities to recent spyshots, this seems like the real deal. From what we see, the Purosangue will boast a shark-nose-like grille, taking after the Ferrari SF90 and F8 Tributo. We also see a sharp cutline that runs through the hood. To the rear, we could hope for a light bar that stretched taillight to taillight. This would undeniably be a four-door but possibly with much lower ground-clearance compared to the Lamborghini Urus or Porsche Macan.

On paper, there’s of course no official word on what kind of powertrain we could expect. Our take? there’s a twin-turbo V6 or V8 which seems to be a common engine across the company’s product line today. It could easily churn out 700-horsepower, with power reaching all four wheels. But well, we could potentially be looking at a hybrid too. considering the wave of electric mobility and hybridization in the industry, this doesn’t seem like a farfetched bet. So yeah, V6/V8 and some sweet Italian electric assistance.

The official word so far? Ferrari has confirmed that production will begin in 2022, with customer deliveries starting next year.

All images: Courtesy Ferrari