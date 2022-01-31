Gordon Murray’s $1.8 million T.33 ‘everyday supercar’ is where torque meets utility

Gordon Murray Automotive is back with the $1.8 million T.33 – Younger sibling of their flagship T.50, designed to be an ‘everyday supercar’ taking after the F1. But what justifies that hefty price tag?

Back in 2020, when the T.50 broke cover, Gordon Murray stated the car marks the beginning of an era, and of a ‘series’. Two years later, they created a more accessible, road-friendly version, the T.33. What’s new? To begin with, the general motive of the car, going from hypercar to ‘everyday supercar’. It’s inspired by Murray’s holy-grail car, the McLaren F1 and considering they envision this to be an ‘everyday supercar’, it’s certainly less aggressive and more minimalist in form, which also allows it to be cheaper at $1.8 million dollars.

Gordon Murray Automotive T.33 ‘everyday supercar’

The T.33 is a road car, which means they had to ditch their central driving seat position popularized by the McLaren F1 and used in the T.50. And incase you’re waiting for us to say it, no, they haven’t let go of that beautiful beast, the naturally aspirated V-12. Auto purists can take a chill now. In terms of design, we see subtle notes of the F1, however, this one’s much smoother and elegant-looking compared to the F1’s race-ready look. Also, the lack of a spoiler is testament to that. But even without the spoiler, aerodynamics is a huge theme for the T.33. And to some extent, the engineering and craft behind this, could justify its price tag. It’s built like a racecar, but for the road, and well, racecars is expensive!

About the aerodynamics, we see a toned-down implementation of ground-effects assistance here. This generates suction from low pressure areas behind the car to assist the underbody diffuser. Also, the rear flap towards the rear is a huge boost in assistance. While transitioning from hypercar to street car, the T.33 actually put on some weight, since it no longer needed to serve as a racecar anymore. However, it’s still considerably lighter than most cars in its league. This is thanks to the new central structure’s Carbon bodywork which boasts sets of honeycomb carbon-fiber panels and aluminum framework. The brand also said that they paid careful attention to the weight of every component, allowing the T.33 to weigh a mere 2400 pounds, just 220 more than its elder sibling.

In standard Murray fashion, there lies a Cosworth under the hood. It’s a 65-degree 4.0-liter V-12 engine that uses gear-driven camshafts, producing 607-horsepower at 10,500-rpm and a peak torque of 332-pound-feet at 9000-rpm. What’s interesting is that the rev limited is set at 11,100-rpm, which is 1000 higher than the T.50’s. Also, you can choose between automatic or manual gearboxes, stick or paddle. Murray said that they’ve pre-sold half the amount of cars already, all of them being stick. We’re still waiting to hear from GMA how fast this thing can go.

The inside of the T.33 is as ergonomic as the T.50. Serious attention given to detail, minimalism and being simply ‘fuss-free’. In a world where GTs are turning into on-road suites, the T.33’s compactness and to-the-point attitude is a breath of fresh air. You still get about 9 cubic feet of luggage room from the front and rear trunk.

The Gordon Murray Automotive T.33 costs £1.37 million or $1.83 million USD, which isn’t a bargain but certainly never find a supercar this counter-culture. I would say that the T.33’s hefty price tag comes from the R&D put into the machine. Aerodynamic maestro in design clubbed with mechanical mastery underneath, typical of Gordon Murray. More so, the carbon body-work too and all the fancy feats play a role here too. It’s a literal racecar for the road. Limited to only 500 builds.

