Hyundai’s new i20 N Line adds a sporty twist to their millennial-cool hatchback

The Hyundai i20 N Line drives in as the first in the country from the brand’s new performance-spec ‘N’ wing. From price, launch date to engine specs — here’s all about it.

Simply put, The N Line at Hyundai is what an ‘AMG’ or ‘M’ badge means at Mercedes or BMW, respectively. Well, not in the matters of horsepower and torque but body cosmetics and fits. However, certain aspects do have our attention. The new N Line is targeted to those who crave that extra sporty dose for the car and won’t settle for the standard trims. We can definitely see the appeal. More so, they’ve introduced this new sporty line with their most millennial-friendly model – The i20, an entry-level, tech-savvy hatchback that’s sharp, fun and perfectly compact for Indian streets. Here’s all we know about the Hyundai i20 N Line.

I think the most prominent edit to its already stunning design is the front. We see a dual-tone bumper with a deep-set fog lamp setup and sporty red accents running across the side bumpers. The grille, too, gets a ‘chequered flag’ inspired design along with a front splitter and ‘N Line’ logo. The brake callipers complement the red accents. To the rear, it’s even better. We see a much more prominent diffuser and twin exhaust pipes, a sharp tailgate spoiler with side wings that match the dark chrome bodywork between the two tail lamps.

Moving onto the cabin — the main attraction is the 10.25-inch touchscreen jacked in with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. There’s also a fully digital instrument cluster, wireless charging port and a 7-speaker Bose sound system. You can also expect driving and ambience specs like cruise control, automatic climate control, a single-pane sunroof, 6 airbags, ABS with EBD, emergency stoplight, ISOFIX, rear parking camera with sensors, seatbelt reminders, and much more. Also, this experience is much better with the Bluelink app.

I’m sure you must be expecting a power surge with the new N Line badge, but that’s not quite what it stands for. Under the hood, powering the Hyundai i20 N Line is a 1-litre, GDI three-cylinder turbo petrol engine that makes 120-horsepower at 6000-rpm and 172-Nm of torque at 4000-rpm. You get to choose between two transmission options – 6-speed iMT or 7-speed DCT gearbox. What’s different here is the exhaust note and the suspension setup that comes tuned for better handling. More so, the i20 N Line also receives disc brakes at all four corners. Hence, expect a much sportier drive overall.

Prices for the new Hyundai i20 N Line are yet to be announced. Although expect a premium of Rs 50,000 to Rs 1.5 lakh (Approx Rs 12 lakh). We are expecting the new sporty model to make its on-road debut in India this September.

All images: Courtesy brand