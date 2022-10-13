Jaguar’s F-Type 75 is their final petrol-powered speedster

The 2024 Jaguar F-Type 75 drives the F-Type’s decade-long legacy into the sunset as a final, special edition arriving in coupe and convertible variants. The British automaker plans to go purely electric after this.

Jaguar will soon be missing a sports car in the catalogue. Their mighty F-Type will retire in 2024 after a decade-long run. First arriving in 2014, it was the British marque’s answer to the Porshe 718, BMW Z4, Audi R8, and the Mercedes-AMG coupes – A market jam-packed with big-boy wheels, grungy German horsepower, and drop-tops. With this upcoming edition, it will sit atop the F-Tyle line in its final year of production. After which, Jaguar will be a fully electric luxury carmaker, starting in 2025 with a whole new EV lineup revealed in 2024. Here’s all about the Jaguar F-Type 75.

Jaguar F-Type 75: Engine, design, launch date

Oh! You must be wondering – Why 75? It’s because it marks 75 years of Jaguar sportscars, the first being the glorious XK120. So all in all, we have some new badgework, fancy 20-inch alloy wheels with red grille badges, and a really interesting motif on the centre console. Under the hood, you’ll actually find a few interesting engine options. There’s a calmer V8 that makes 450 horsepower and 580 Nm of torque. Also, a grungy 5.0-litre turbocharged V8 churns out 575 horsepower and 700 Nm of British torque. You already know which one we’re picking. Both engines are matched with an 8-speed Quickshift automatic transmission.

In terms of speed, this wild cat can sprint from zero to 60 miles/hour in 3.5 seconds, while electronically maxing out at 186 miles/hour. Jaguar confirms that deliveries for the new F-Tyle 75 will begin in January 2023 marking 75 years of supercar production for the brand. Post this, it’s tough to place our chips on how the British cat will approach sportscars.

