Beauty in black: Jeep debuts Compass Night Eagle trim for nyctophiles

Jeep debuts the Compass Night Eagle edition in India at Rs 21.95 lakh with a menacingly all-black look, inside and out. Here’s all about it.

In yearly fashion, Jeep swags out their mid-sized SUV with a luscious all-black look once again. Right from the front grille to the seat stitches, no detail was spared. The trim is limited edition so hurry. Prices begin at Rs 21.95 lakh.

What’s new or different about the Jeep Compass Night Eagle edition? The first detail that will catch your eye is the blackened-out grille and near-matte-like grille rings to the front. The fog lamp bezels too see the same fate along with the roof rails and glossy wing mirrors We also see, 18-inch black alloy wheels, black roof rails, gloss black wing mirrors and fog lamp bezels among others.

Jeep Compass Night Eagle edition: Interior, engine, price

The interior too is draped in black elegance. The seats are stitched out of black vinyl seats with tungsten detailing all through. We also see this black vinyl finish on the doors. The dashboard gets a ‘black piano’ treatment to compliment this. It’s almost as if the interior is illuminated exclusively by tiny white button lights. Take a look at the 7-inch instrument panel and the 10-inch infotainment screen and all the buttons surrounding it. In terms of intelligent features, it gets dual-zone automatic climate control, hill start assist, all-speed traction control system (TCS), electronic stability control (ESC) and electronic parking brakes.

The power department is exciting as usual, you get to choose between a 2.0-liter Multijet four-cylinder turbo diesel engine paired with a six-speed manual transmission or a 1.4-litre Multiair turbo petrol engine and a seven-speed automatic. The diesel guzzler makes 172-horsepower of max power and 350-Nm of peak torque whereas the petrol does 160-horsepower and 250-horsepower.

The Jeep Compass begins at Rs 21.95 for the diesel variant and Rs 22.75 for the petrol variant, while the general Jeep Compass catalog ranges from Rs 18-29 lakh.

