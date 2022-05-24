How the 350 GT laid the foundation for Lamborghini’s V12 glory-run

Let’s rewind, or well, reverse back into Lamborghini’s roaring past, looking back at how the 350 GT’s V12 turned into an icon and what went into the mix.

The Italian V12 is Lamborghini’s magnum opus, and it’s been so since 1964. As a symbol of technological innovation, innovation, and sheer mechanical brilliance, it stands deeply rooted in Lamborghini’s DNA. After all, the Italians took pride in that gorgeous engine growl, and apart from their bold and sharp designs, this was almost their most definitive feat. At the cusp of hybridization and the impending electrification, Lamborghini’s famed V12 has growled its last, marking the end of an era. But before it foes, Lamborghini is paying tribute to its most memorable guzzler with a series of historic cars that housed it. However, the first-ever Italian raging bull to leave the sheds of Sant’Agata Bolognese with a V12 was the 350 GT from 1964. This vintage Italian V12 beaut is showcased next to the Aventador Ultimae, their final V12 car model.

Lamborghini V12 350 GT

The engine, nothing short of mechanical poetry was designed by a man considered to be one of the best mechanical designers of all time, Giotto Bizzarrini in 1926, who actually strived to build an Formula One car engine. His deal with Lambo was well, pretty simple, 12 V-cylinders, displacement of 3.5-liters, and a mega load of horsepower (minimum 350). His incentive? a bonus for every 10 horsepower in the mix.

In 1963, the engine reached the testing bay, recording a spectacular 360-horsepower and 9000-rpm. Ferruccio Lamborghini paid what he owed, including the bonus for the extra horsepower, but he realized he was in trouble. In fact, Bizzarrini had designed a Formula One engine that was unsuitable for road use and mass production.

Next, entered Paolo Stanzani, whose job was to “civilize” the engine. The final design, created a maximum power output of 280-horsepower at 6500 rpm, enough to propel the 350 GT to a top speed of over 250 km/hour.

The Lamborghini 400 GT was also quite a Hollywood head-turner, with Paul McCartney owning one in red. You might be surprised, it even made it to Hollywood, it found a cinematic role in Kill Me Quick, a 1967 film. Whether it was the silver screen, the race track or the auto biz, the Lamborghini V12 became a benchmark for its torque, elasticity, reliability and durability. It remained in production till the 1990s, with a 7-liter displacement and 500-horsepower delivery.

