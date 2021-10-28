The glorious Lamborghini Aventador V12 drives into the sunset after a decade-long reign

As all 600 Lamborghini Aventador Ultimae sell out, the Italian V12 bull finally ends its decade-long reign after the brand stops accepting more orders.

Unveiled at the 2011 Geneva Motor Show, the world wasn’t ready for the Italian suave and growl of the Lamborghini Aventador V12, which sold over 10,000 units to date. It single-handedly surpassed the combined sales volume of all other V12-powered flagships from the company such as Miura, Countach, Diablo, and Murcielago. I see two core reasons why the Aventador receives such celebrity status in the car world. First, its ground-rumbling V12, which would have any purist biting their lips, and second, its super-sharp and aggressive demeanour, designed straight out of a racetrack. It’s also where the classic rock ‘n’ roll of automaking meets contemporary high-fashion. What’s not to love?

However, all good things come to an end, and the icon drives into the sunset this year. Celebrating this reign, Lamborghini unveiled the Aventador Ultimae, the final Italian bull to use the 6.5-litre V12. And as all 600 sell out, the order books close too. This was your last chance to own one fresh out of the factory, and now it’s gone.

What’s interesting is that a Lamborghini successor for the V12 king is in the works, and it’s almost essential to have one considering the Huracan only do V10s. However, given the electric wave in the industry, we might hear a rather different Italian growl, most definitely a hybridized one. As most car brands today have already pledged to offer a fully electric lineup by the end of this decade, Lamborghini is doing their part too. Of course, going fully electric would be very unlike Lamborghini, considering how prestigious their engine growl is to them, and we already got a slice of that with the Sian. But as they also confirm hybridization or electrification across the floor by 2024, this Lamborghini Aventador V12 successor certainly dawns a new era.

