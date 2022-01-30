Lamborghini blasts an Aventador Ultimae into space for their first NFT

With Swiss artist Fabian Oefner, Lamborghini unveils their first-ever NFT of a dismantling Aventador Ultimae in space. Set for auction in February.

Guess who finally hopped on the NFT train? That fancy Lamborghini NFT that everyone’s been talking about for the past few weeks, is here, and it’s as Lamborghini as it gets. Also, sidenote: Lamborghini entered the NFT market before the electric car market. But even though Lamborghini are famed for their iconic Italian engine growl and fierce-looking cars, they still have an impressive track record in the technology field, so it isn’t surprising that we’re seeing this today. The non-fungible token called ‘Space Time Memory’ is set to hit the auction block next month teaming up with NFT PRO and RM Sotheby’s. However, while NFTs typically dabble with cryptos, digitalism, and exclusivity factors, Lambo thinks differently. Here’s how.

Lamborghini debuts Space Time Memory NFT of an Aventador Ultimae in Space

Even though NFTs are usually digital, Lamboghini’s NFTs will have five tangible items called ‘Space Keys’ that are paired with digital artworks. So even if the crypto/NFT market dips, these physical objects are still collector items. Also, bonus – Remember back in 2020 when Lambo dispatched pieces of carbon fiber to the international space station for a research project? These ‘tangible’ items contain the very same carbon fiber. Now that’s a great piece of decor for your home.

‘Space Time Memory’ will be auctioned on Lamborghini’s NFT page starting at 4 pm CET. All five NFTs will be auctioned 15 minutes after the previous one. Also, the auction will commence for 75 hours and 50 minutes which is the precise time it took Apollo 11 to exit the Earth and slip onto the moon’s orbit.

Now, about the NFT. It’s an Aventador Ultimae launching Oefner studied the mechanical and engineering charts of the Aventador and sketched out what the art would look like. Based on which, Lambo assisted with technical information like components of the car and design details. Next, they individually photographed each component of the car, all 1500 of them. They were then digitally assembled over a background of the Earth that was taken via a weather balloon sent to the edge of the stratosphere. The five images are slightly different from each other and actually look like still frames of the car while it’s dismantling in space.

