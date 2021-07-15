Home > Gear > Motoring
The Lamborghini Huracán STO: A race car with a number plate is now in India

The ultimate Huracán. Born from the track yet bred for the road, inspired by the racing heritage of the Raging Bull, the Lamborghini Huracán STO debuts in India at Rs 4.99 crore.

It would be fair to say that Lamborghini’s Squadra Corse division has seen plenty of sunny days on the track. After all, they’re three-time champs at the 24 Hours of Daytona and two-time winners of the 12 Hours of Sebring. In this affair, praise goes not only to the man but also to the machine. With a passionate crew and man behind the wheel, some credit is also given to two engineering marvels — The Huracán GT3 EVO and the Huracán Super Trofeo EVO. Today, the apex of the Huracán dynasty, the Lamborghini Huracán STO, gets the green light. The purest incarnation of their Squadra Corse heritage and is now ready for Indian roads.

Lamborghini Huracán STO

STO is an acronym for Super Trofeo Omologato (Italian for ‘Homologation’), as this version of the Huracán scores a race-derived aero package. All bulges and sinew, the Huracan STO’s low-slung bodywork are replete with an assortment of scoops, vents, and sharp edges. Most prominently, there’s a pair of massive ducts in the hood to direct air exiting through the radiators over the roof and across the rear wing. We also see vents in the front fenders to smooth airflow around the side of the car and extract heat generated by the front brakes. Pure racing technology borrowed from SC.

Lamborghini Huracán STO

Here, power comes from the 5.2-litre V-10 and seven-speed dual-clutch transmission that promises the same eargasm as the Huracan Performante’s engine. You get 640-horsepower and 565-Nm of torque, allowing the car to sprint from zero t0 100-km/hour in just 3 seconds, maxing out at 310-km/hour. The other additions in this department are the responsive throttle pedals and the new front brake cooling ducts that cool the discs and callipers of the new CCM-R F1 brakes. We learn that the STO is also lighter than its sibling. This is the result of its Carbon Fiber Reinforced Plastic (CFRP) body panels, magnesium rims, and a “naked” interior trimmed in Alcantara and Carbon Skin.

Lamborghini Huracán STO

Rather than the usual Strada, Sport and Corsa driving modes you find in other Lambos, the Omologato has STO (road), Trofeo (dry race), and Pioggia (wet race). While the model is scheduled to make an on-road debut in 2021, we’re still waiting to hear whether the car will touch Indian streets. The Lamborghini Huracán STO comes with a premium price tag of Rs 4.9 crore, the same as its EVO siblings in India.

All images: Courtesy brand

A watch aficionado, Gomes also enjoys learning about fine whiskies, and one day hopes to establish his own menswear label. At Lifestyle Asia India, he writes on watches, menswear, auto and tech.
