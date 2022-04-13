Lamborghini’s 631-HP Huracán Tecnica is built for road and track

Lamborghini unveils the Huracan Tecnica which sets below its race-focused STO and just above the EVO, bringing the best of both worlds.

Lamborghini wants you to drive its new Huracan Tecnica on both, road and track. After all, it’s designed keeping both forms of asphalt in mind. Safe to say, that this will be the most aggressive yet stylish version of the Huracan that will be road-legal, of course. More importantly, considering Lamborghini’s V12 supercar already had a grand send-off with the Aventador Ultimae, the Huracan Tecnica will be the second-to-last model for the Huracan family, marking the end of the brand’s pure-petrol V10 models and the era of internal-combustion engines for Lambo, as a whole. Oh, how we’ll miss that grungy Italian growl.

Lamborghini Huracan Tecnica: Top speed, engine specs, release date

Powering the Lamborghini Huracan Tecnica is 631-horsepower, 5.2-litre naturally aspirated V10 which it borrows from the STO. Power will be sent to the rear axle exclusively, allowing you to drift too. Also, interestingly, it has 35% more downforce and 20% less drag compared to the EVO, which creates a much more ‘exciting’ experience, as per Lamborghini. Sure, we’ll miss the aerodynamics of the STO but the Tecncia does compensate for that by being 10-kgs lighter than the EVO at 1,379-kgs. The car is grounded by 20-inch Bridgestone Sport tires with carbon ceramic brakes, slightly different from that on the STO though as it’s better tuned for the road. In terms of speed, expect the car to catapult from zero-100-km/hour in 3.2 seconds, zero-200-km/hour in 9.1 seconds and maxes out at 320-km/hour.

Remember, the Tecnica is a road car first but it can definitely cope with the STO on track. To improve stability at high speeds it uses rear-axle steering too clubbed with brake cooling and Lamborghini’s LDVI (Lamborghini Dinamica Veicolo Integrata) dynamic control system which features torque-vectoring rear differential, adaptive dampers, and a recalibrated performance traction control.

Is it just the green? or the car does have some styling recumbence to the Sian FKP 37 hypercar? This is essentially where design and styling of the STO and EVO meet, sort of a in-between ground. Also in terms of competition in the market, this will be one heck of a race. It goes up against the Porsche 911 GT3, McLaren Artura, Maserati MC20 and the Ferrari 296 GTB. As the Lamborghini Huracan Tecnica has been globally unveiled today, expect it to make a debut in India later this year or early 2023.

All images: Courtesy Lamborghini