facebook
Home > Gear > Motoring > Lamborghini’s 640-HP V10 Huracán Tecnica is a street-legal sportscar
Lamborghini’s 640-HP V10 Huracán Tecnica is a street-legal sportscar
Gear
26 Aug 2022 02:23 PM

Lamborghini’s 640-HP V10 Huracán Tecnica is a street-legal sportscar

Mikhail Gomes
Features Editor, Lifestyle Asia India & Contributor - Augustman

The Lamborghini Huracan Tecnica debuts in India packing the STO’s V10 5.2-litre engine, better aerodynamics, and driving modes calibrated for everyday driving.

Lamborghini wants you to drive its new Huracan Tecnica on both, road and track. After all, it’s designed keeping asphalt and concrete in mind. Safe to say, this will be the most aggressive yet stylish version of the Huracan that will be road-legal, of course. More importantly, considering Lamborghini’s V12 supercar already had a grand send-off with the Aventador Ultimae, the Huracan Tecnica will be the second-to-last model for the Huracan family, marking the end of the brand’s pure-petrol V10 models and the era of internal-combustion engines for Lambo, as a whole. Oh, how we’ll miss that grungy Italian growl.

Lamborghini Huracan Tecnica: Price in India, top speed, engine specs, launch date

Lamborghini huracan Tecnica

In terms of hierarchy, the Lamborghini Huracan Tecnica sits below its race-focused STO and just above the RWD/EVO, bringing the best of both worlds. Its design gets quite a twist too. It gets inward-facing muscular shoulders and a fully carbon-fibre hood. The new bumper boasts Terzo Millennio’s black Ypsilon design and incorporates an air curtain for the first time in a Huracán. A new front splitter, with lower, open slats directing air through the wheels, contributes to improved downforce and cooling. Black at the base of the windscreen increases the lightweight impression.

Lamborghini huracan Tecnica

Powering the Lamborghini Huracan Tecnica is 640-horsepower, 5.2-litre naturally aspirated V10 which it borrows from the STO. Power will be sent to the rear axle exclusively, allowing you to drift too. Also, interestingly, it has 35% more downforce and 20% less drag compared to the EVO, which creates a much more ‘exciting’ experience, as per Lamborghini. Sure, we’ll miss the aerodynamics of the STO but the Tecncia does compensate for that by being 10 kgs lighter than the EVO at 1,379 kgs.

The car is grounded by 20-inch Bridgestone Sport tires with carbon ceramic brakes, slightly different from that on the STO though as it’s better tuned for the road. In terms of speed, expect the car to catapult from zero-100-km/hour in 3.2 seconds, zero-200-km/hour in 9.1 seconds and maxes out at 320-km/hour.

Lamborghini huracan Tecnica

Remember, the Tecnica is a road car first but it can definitely cope with the STO on track. To improve stability at high speeds it uses rear-axle steering too clubbed with brake cooling and Lamborghini’s LDVI (Lamborghini Dinamica Veicolo Integrata) dynamic control system which features torque-vectoring rear differential, adaptive dampers, and a recalibrated performance traction control.

Stay tuned to Lifestyle Asia India’s InstagramTwitterFacebook for more car updates.

All images: Courtesy brand

Mikhail Gomes
Features Editor, Lifestyle Asia India & Contributor - Augustman
A watch aficionado, Mikhail also enjoys learning about fine whiskies, and one day hopes to establish his own menswear label. At Lifestyle Asia India, he writes on watches, menswear, auto and tech.
Men's Fashion Luxury Watches Technology Motors Men's Grooming
Sign up for our newsletters to have the latest stories delivered straight to your inbox every week.

Yes, I agree to the Privacy Policy

Recommended For You

Follow our daily snapshots at @lifestyleasiaindia

Never miss an update

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the latest updates.

No Thanks
You’re all set

Thank you for your subscription.