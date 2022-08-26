Lamborghini’s 640-HP V10 Huracán Tecnica is a street-legal sportscar

The Lamborghini Huracan Tecnica debuts in India packing the STO’s V10 5.2-litre engine, better aerodynamics, and driving modes calibrated for everyday driving.

Lamborghini wants you to drive its new Huracan Tecnica on both, road and track. After all, it’s designed keeping asphalt and concrete in mind. Safe to say, this will be the most aggressive yet stylish version of the Huracan that will be road-legal, of course. More importantly, considering Lamborghini’s V12 supercar already had a grand send-off with the Aventador Ultimae, the Huracan Tecnica will be the second-to-last model for the Huracan family, marking the end of the brand’s pure-petrol V10 models and the era of internal-combustion engines for Lambo, as a whole. Oh, how we’ll miss that grungy Italian growl.

Lamborghini Huracan Tecnica: Price in India, top speed, engine specs, launch date

In terms of hierarchy, the Lamborghini Huracan Tecnica sits below its race-focused STO and just above the RWD/EVO, bringing the best of both worlds. Its design gets quite a twist too. It gets inward-facing muscular shoulders and a fully carbon-fibre hood. The new bumper boasts Terzo Millennio’s black Ypsilon design and incorporates an air curtain for the first time in a Huracán. A new front splitter, with lower, open slats directing air through the wheels, contributes to improved downforce and cooling. Black at the base of the windscreen increases the lightweight impression.

Powering the Lamborghini Huracan Tecnica is 640-horsepower, 5.2-litre naturally aspirated V10 which it borrows from the STO. Power will be sent to the rear axle exclusively, allowing you to drift too. Also, interestingly, it has 35% more downforce and 20% less drag compared to the EVO, which creates a much more ‘exciting’ experience, as per Lamborghini. Sure, we’ll miss the aerodynamics of the STO but the Tecncia does compensate for that by being 10 kgs lighter than the EVO at 1,379 kgs.

The car is grounded by 20-inch Bridgestone Sport tires with carbon ceramic brakes, slightly different from that on the STO though as it’s better tuned for the road. In terms of speed, expect the car to catapult from zero-100-km/hour in 3.2 seconds, zero-200-km/hour in 9.1 seconds and maxes out at 320-km/hour.

Remember, the Tecnica is a road car first but it can definitely cope with the STO on track. To improve stability at high speeds it uses rear-axle steering too clubbed with brake cooling and Lamborghini’s LDVI (Lamborghini Dinamica Veicolo Integrata) dynamic control system which features torque-vectoring rear differential, adaptive dampers, and a recalibrated performance traction control.

All images: Courtesy brand