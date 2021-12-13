We have a 2021 Formula 1 World Champion, and his name is Max Verstappen

The Red Bull Racing ace secured the title after a nail-biting finish at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix at the Yas Marina Circuit. In a gripping finale, Max Verstappen overtook race leader, Lewis Hamilton on the last lap following a late Safety Car period.

Hamilton had led throughout the duration of the race, alas it came undone for the Mercedes man on the very last lap of the race. The ending proved to be par for course especially for a highly-dramatic 2021 Formula 1 season.

Max Verstappen wins 2021 Formula 1 World Champion

It was a season marred by conflict, controversies, and crashes but also excellent wheel-to-wheel racing. When the dust finally settled, Verstappen found himself going into the record books as the 2021 Formula 1 World Champion. He is also the first Dutchman to have won the Formula 1 world championship.

Although Mercedes ultimately claimed the 2021 Constructors World Title, the driver’s title and a Lewis Hamilton record-breaking 8th championship is, for now, out of reach. It was also a bittersweet moment for Honda Racing as they are leaving Formula 1. And we can’t think of a better way to make an exit.

For Verstappen, his first world title is undoubtedly sweet. Racing in his seventh season in Formula 1, the racer made his debut in 2015 at the young age of 17. Now only 24 years old, it looks like it could be the first of many for the Dutchman.

Image: Courtesy Red Bull Honda Racing

This story was first published on Augustman Malaysia.