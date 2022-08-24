McLaren is entering the Indian market with its first dealership opening this October

British luxury supercar maker McLaren Automotive is coming soon to India with its Mumbai outlet planned for an opening in October 2022. With an existing remarkable global presence in the Asia-Pacific regions, McLaren’s drive to the Indian region will play a crucial part in the marque’s global expansion plans, the automotive manufacturer said in a press statement released on 24 August.

Signing a dealership with Infinity Cars, which will operate the business under McLaren Mumbai, the brand is set to introduce the Indian demographic to high-technology, top-quality personalisation and super lightweight engineering through their cars.

Lalit Choudary, CMD of McLaren Mumbai (Infinity Cars), shared his excitement during the launch as well. Choudary said, “It is an honour to be appointed as McLaren Automotive’s first retail partner in India – McLaren Mumbai. As a globally renowned supercar manufacturer, the McLaren Mumbai retail experience centre and offering McLaren customers an outstanding opportunity to engage with the brand and to be part of the McLaren owner’s community.”

McLaren Mumbai to serve a magnificent variety via its first Indian outlet

Besides the news of McLaren stepping foot in the Indian market, automobile enthusiasts are going gaga over the cars that will soon launch under McLaren Mumbai.

As per the brand, India will see a staggering car catalogue, including the Everyday McLaren GT and the Artura — the marque’s first-ever high-performance hybrid. Additionally, the range will also incorporate the globally renowned 720S as well as the 765LT — both in Coup and Spider variants.

Their core cars are built and designed at their very-own McLaren Technology Centre. Meanwhile, the supercars are hand-built at the adjoining McLaren Production Centre — both situated at Woking, Surrey, south of London.

Through their advanced innovations and hi-tech engineering abilities, the British brand always offers the best to their customers. This has contributed to its growing popularity in various countries, with India ready to join the list.

(Hero and Featured images: Courtesy of McLaren Automotive)