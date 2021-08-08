“One day, we’ll all have autonomous pods,” Sir Gordon Murray tells us. Even as we contemplate the future of luxury mobility, this statement seems conceptually far-fetched. But Murray, CBE, and veteran McLaren Formula1 designer always had the idea very clear in his head. It’s what helped him create his 2010 T.25, an electric supermini built for everyday drive.

Being a true motoring futurist, Gordon designed the iconic McLaren F1 road car and played a key role in the brand’s motocross division. After spending more than two decades in McLaren’s throttle-fueled dynasty, he introduced the world to the concept of supermini cars. We sat down for a quick tete-a-tete with the veteran-futurist to understand what he thought of the future of urban mobility.