AMG’s 55th birthday party continues with an ultra-exclusive CLA 45

Continuing Mercedes-AMG’s 55th-anniversary celebration, they debut a limited-edition CLA 45 ‘Editon 55’ limited to only 55 builds.

This striking limited-edition Mercedes-AMG CLA 45 Edition 55 is all about aerodynamics, cosmetics, and all-black glory. The celebrations started with a ground-blazing AMG GT Track Series, then an elegant ivory G 63, and today, a CLA 45. The new anniversary gift to AMG fans leans heavily on aerodynamics and bodywork, all draped in a Cosmos Black Metallic or a Digital White Metallic colourway. Here’s all about this limited edition speedster.

Mercedes-AMG CLA 45 Edition 55: Specs, Design, Engine

First things first, let’s talk about the only visual differentiator, the Aerodynamics Package. It comprises a large front wind splitter, AMG rear wing, new deflector details on the side air outlets of the rear apron, and a diffuser blade. All of these together, significantly improve the car’s performance at high speeds.

Mercedes also seems to be showing off the high-gloss black accents which they’ve characterized into an AMG Night package and AMG Night package II. In case you’re wondering, this brings the high-gloss black look to the front splitter and trim elements, for starters, the AMG side sill panel inserts, the window line trim strip and the exterior mirror housings, and more. Complimenting this, you’ll also find black chrome work on the tailpipe and louvers on the front grille. Another cool Edition 55 feat, is the 19-inch AMG cross-spoke forged wheels in matte gray that ground this CLA 45.

Step inside the cabin and you’ll it this AMG C-Class embracing a black and red colourway, as previously seen in the AMG G 63 and the GT Track Series. We see illuminated lettering on the door sill panels accompanied by red/black floor mats and AMG performance seats, which too are, as you guessed, in black and red Nappa leather.

The CLA45 Edition 55 has red, illuminated lettering in the door sill panels, red and black floor mats, and AMG Performance seats upholstered in two-tone red and black Nappa leather. The engine bay remains untouched. It houses a turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine that makes 382-horsepower and 354-pound-feet of torque. Power goes to all four wheels and is paired with an eight-speed automatic transmission and shift paddles. Expect a zero-60-miles/hour run in four seconds.

Only 55 of the Mercedes-AMG CLA 45 Edition 55 will be made.

All images: Courtesy Mercedes-AMG