Behold, the all-electric Mercedes-AMG EQS 53 4Matic+ arrives in India

Mercedes-AMG debuts the EQS 53 in India which promises a range of 586 kms on a single charge. Priced at Rs 2.45 crore, it’s the most expensive electric car in India.

The Mercedes-AMG performance division has rolled out the EQS 53, an electric luxury sedan that packs extra power and punch than usual. It’s also AMG’s first fully electric car and I must say, it comes with a list of impressive feats. To start off, it boasts a range of 586 kms, it’s the most expensive electric car in India, it brings Mercedes’ alien-like HyperScreen to India, and it packs some serious horsepower. So how much does this premium cost? Just under Rs 90 lakhs more than the standard S-Class and Rs 1.4 crore more than its electric sibling, the EQC. There are two things the Mercedes-AMG EQS 53 makes clear – Kilowatt is king, and the sound of Silver Arrow’s future is silent. Here’s all about the new sedan.

Mercedes-AMG EQS 53 4matic+: Price in India, range, launch date

At first glance itself, you’ll realize how smooth a silhouette the EQS 53 boasts. Proof of this is the 0.23-cd rating which it shares with the standard EQS. The front bumper seems reworked with a bespoke black grille and ‘hot-stamped’ chrome vertical struts. Also, AMG stated that the rear diffuser, side air intakes and spoiler have been updated to optimise airflow. Otherwise, the car looks pretty tame.

The main attraction inside the cabin has to be the MBUX Hyperscreen, as it makes its debut in India. Incase you’re wondering what the hype is about, it’s essentially three screens combined into one glass panel. Stretching across the entire dashboard, it measures 141-cm wide, with the driver and co-driver seat getting 12.3-inch displays and a 17.7-inch central infotainment screen. This is powered by 24-GB RAM and 8 CPUs.

Sustainability is a major theme for the Mercedes-AMG EQS 53 and we see traces of this all across the interior, right from the floor mats to the steel used for its frames. We also see carbon fibre and alacantra draping on the doorpads and the steering wheel. You also get 64-colour ambient lighting, Burmester sound system, massaging seats and optional Nappa leather inside.

Powering the EQS 53 is a 400-V, 107.8-kWh lithium-ion battery which is capable of charging at 20-kW. They’ve also enhanced the Sport and Sport+ modes for better battery management. As already mentioned, it promises a range of 586 kms, which is stunningly brilliant for cars in its league, especially for the power it packs. Speaking of power, in its Race Start mode, the EQS 53 punches out 761-horsepower and 1,020-Nm of pure electric torque. In terms of speed, expect this luxe sedan to zoom from zero to 100-km/hour in 3.4 seconds and max out at 250-km/hour.

The drive too is considerably better than most Mercs, promising luxury and performance. Mercedes-AMG seems to have a little too much fun with driving modes here. It offers tons of them, designed to adjust suspension, handling, power delivery as well as battery management. It gets a reworked rear axle beam, sun frame and motor mountings. We also see AMG’s Ride Control+ air suspension in the mix. The only thing that seems weird, is the synthesized sound they’ve added in, which compensates for that AMG growl it lost in the process of electrification.

However, if you find all of this impressive, the EQS 53 gets the AMG Track Pace software which keeps track of speed, acceleration and other racing details when on the racetrack. All of this is grounded by 21-inch wheels which come fitted with high-performance AMG brakes (ceramic are optional).

Stay tuned to Lifestyle Asia India’s Instagram, Twitter, Facebook for more car updates.

All images: Courtesy brand