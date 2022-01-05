Mercedes-Benz unveils VISION EQXX with 1,000-km range on single charge

Mercedes-Benz unveiled its brand new, futuristic all-electric concept car VISION EQXX on 3 January 2022. Created to take on Tesla, the VISION EQXX can cover a distance of 1,000 km on a single charge, as per the company.

According to CNN, United States Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) data reveals, provided the car runs the distance as Mercedes claims, VISION EQXX would not only be the longest-ranged vehicle per charge among electric cars in the US but would also out-distance gasoline-powered cars running on a full tank.

It boasts an outstanding range

Business Insider reports that if VISION EQXX stands true to what it claims, the car easily beats the longest-ranged car currently in operation, the Lucid Air, by around 160 km and the longest-ranged Tesla product by 320 km.

VISION EQXX is a planned production for Mercedes where electric cars aim to contribute to at least 50 percent of all sales by 2025 before becoming completely electric by 2030.

The car’s actual driving test will be held later in 2022.

Solar panels on the roof

So, how did Mercedes make a car that could cover the distance? It was not by using a larger battery but, reports say, making the existing ones more efficient.

VISION EQXX is fitted with a standard 100 kWh battery but one that is three times more efficient than other of its kind.

According to Mercedes, the battery takes up 50 percent less space and weighs 30 percent less than batteries with comparable capacity.

The range is further increased with the use of solar panels with 117 solar cells fitted on the car’s roof. Mercedes says that this can extend the range by around 25 km in ideal conditions.

The other factor is weight. To reduce weight, Mercedes has used lightweight magnesium wheels and 3D-printed parts. The weight, thus, is around 1,723 kg. Mercedes says that VISION EQXX is highly aerodynamic and has a drag coefficient of just 0.17.

The car gives an output of 200hp, which is great for a long-range vehicle.

Interiors of Mercedes-Benz VISION EQXX

Other than its exquisite interiors that are made of sustainable materials to reduce the car’s carbon footprint. These include door pulls made of a vegan silk-like material and vegan leather cushions made from mushrooms and cacti for seats. Additionally, recycled plastic bottles have been used to furnish the interiors that are steeped in luxury.

Another highlight is the dashboard — a single 47.5-inch screen based on Mercedes’ Hyperscreen infotainment. The display has an 8K resolution.

