Mercedes-Benz Vision EQXX: Where sustainability meets ultra-long drives

CES 2022: Mercedes-Benz debuts the Vision EQXX that’s capable of driving 1000 km on a single charge and designed with sustainability and efficiency in mind.

Right since the dawn of the Mercedes-Benz EQ wing, ‘efficiency’ and ‘innovation’ have been at their core. They didn’t want to drive along the existing paths of electric motoring, but in a sense, redefine it. This philosophy has been apparent in the many EQ concepts we’ve seen over the years, as they continue to revolutionize what an electric sedan, SUV, or sports car is meant to be. Also, a majority of these ideas have already come to life. But while most automakers focus on electric performance, the good men at Mercedes-Benz compass a reverse course, towards range and luxury.

Behold, the Mercedes-Benz EQXX, a luxury electric sedan that can drive 1000 km on a single charge and is underlined with sustainability.

Mercedes-Benz Vision EQXX: Everything we know so far

What gets our attention is the fact that this one seems more like a car heading towards mass production, instead of just being a showpiece concept. With the use of renewable and sustainable materials as well, it showcases the brand’s blueprint for electric luxury and eco-friendly mobility. Next up, the sleeping focus here. While the range seems to be the main headline here, we think it’s the car’s efficiency. It’s capable of doing 1000 km on a 100 kWh battery pack, which roughly equates to 10 km per kWh. This is astonishing because it takes up 50% less volume and 30% less weight compared to the one used in the EQS.

Mercedes-Benz is still holding the Vision EQXX’s technical details close to the chest but we can confirm, that the car’s wheelbase is 110″, which is a bit longer than the ongoing A-Class. What’s also interesting is that the rear is narrower than the front. This smoother-than-usual design actually plays a big role in Merc’s powertrain efficiency, as it contributes to the EQXX having a 95% efficient driveline. The average car has about 35%. More so, this 900-volt battery pack was jointly designed with AMG’s High-Performance Powertrains division in the U.K. which also makes Mercedes F1 engines. This, combined with the car’s svelte and aggressive aerodynamic design, produces a drag coefficient of a mere 0.17. To put that into perspective, the average cyclist’s is 0.6 and an American football is 0.18. Again, reemphasizes its philosophy of ‘efficiency’.

Finally, let’s go inside. The cabin seems familiar with existing EQs yet refreshingly new. The 8K 47.5″ infotainment screen comes jacked with visual brilliance with AI. Designed in collaboration with NAVIS Automotive Systems, it offers real-time 3D navigation. More so, it allows users to drive on more accurate routes, using the built-in AI.

With all this intelligence, comes sensibility too. Sustainability is at the core of the EQXX – It uses two types of vegan leather, the first made out of the root structure of mushrooms and the second derived from cactus fibers in a “bio-based polyurethane matrix”. More so, the carpets are made of bamboo, and there are stitches of recycled plastics too. On the outside, the body is made out of low-CO2 scrap steel while its doors are made out of carbon fiber and glass-reinforced plastics.

