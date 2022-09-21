MotoGP is coming to India in 2023: Here’s everything you need to know

‘First on the throttle, last on the brakes.’ – this is MotoGP’s Twitter bio, and it aptly describes the sport that has had motorbike aficionados go gaga over it from time and again. More so, how can one forget the wildly popular MotoGP video games that were a rage back in the 90s. Remember those celebrated legends – Jorge Lorenzo and Valentino Rossi? If this hasn’t jogged up your memory, then this piece of news surely will.

MotoGP is coming to India! Yes, you read that right. It has been officially confirmed that MotoGP will be held in India next year. An MOU has been signed for seven years between Dorna Sports and Noida-based Fairstreet Sports. Giving it a desi touch, the sport will reportedly be called the ‘Grand Prix of Bharat’.

What is MotoGP?

MotoGP is a world-class motorcycle racing event and probably one of the oldest that is sanctioned by the Fédération Internationale de Motocyclisme, the international governing body for the motorcycle sport.

When and where will it be held?

Although no specific date has been confirmed, the organisers are looking for one in the coming year. It is being said that the organisers are currently in talks with the Uttar Pradesh government and sports ministry to speed up the process. It will be held at the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida.

#MotoGP is coming to India! The Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida will host the Grand Prix of Bharat for seven years, from 2023 onwards. pic.twitter.com/jnhrwpgzeA — ESPN India (@ESPNIndia) September 21, 2022

Some of the biggest automobile companies such as Yamaha, Honda, Ducati, KTM, and Aprilia are also slated to participate in this event.

It has been learnt through sources that MotoGP has plans to introduce Moto E into the Indian racing setting. If things are to go through, then it’ll be one of the first in Asia. It will be highly significant since it’ll be a green initiative with net zero carbon emissions.

So, if watching that motorbike zoom past by on the tracks gives you an adrenaline rush, then hold on to your seat and wait for the biggest event of 2023.