Check out MS Dhoni’s new 1970 Land Rover Series 3 and his fleet of luxe cars

Here’s everything you need to know about MS Dhoni’s new ride, a yellow 1970 Land Rover Series 3 Station Wagon, and his ultra-luxe and vintage car collection.

MS Dhoni’s got a new ride, and as most of you must’ve already guessed, it’s a true vintage treat. Winning the Big Boy Toyz auction, he’ll soon drive home this beautiful two-toned 1970 Land Rover which further proves his love for not only cars but also vintage ones. From ex-army jeeps and American icons to modern-day luxury cruisers and superbikes, here’s a quick peek into MS Dhoni’s car collection.

MS Dhoni car collection: Land Rover Series 3, Pontiac Firebird, Hummer H2

1970 Land Rover Series 3 Station Wagon

Here it is, MS Dhoni’s latest splurge, and boy is it yellow. In the first week of January, Big Boy Toyz posted about this 1971 Land Rover Series 3 Station Wagon’s upcoming auction, and knowing how much of a motorhead Dhoni is, he just had to place his bet. About the car, it was quite a hit from 1971 to 1985, selling nearly half a million units. We’re unsure which engine rests under that hood but it’s either a 2.3-liter four-cylinder petrol engine or a 3.5-liter V8. How much do you think Mahi paid for this yellow wonder?

Hummer H2

Just to put you up to speed, Dhoni also owns an ultra-rare Confederate Hellcat X132, a Harley Davidson, and a Kawasaki Ninja ZX14R. He also owns the world’s fastest bike, the Kawasaki Ninja H2. However, there’s one juggernaut he’s most proud of – His Hummer H2. As an ex-US military vehicle, this vehicle is built to be a brute and establish command wherever it goes. It produces 393-horsepower with its V8.

Porsche 718 Boxster

Along with his best bud Suresh Riana, Dhoni owns a cool Porsche 718 Boxster. However, this isn’t the most impressive Porsche he owns, there’s also a 911 in his garage. We’re a bit unsure about which 911 he drives but we’ll get back to you on that. For now, the Boxster 718 does 290-horsepower, zooms from zero-to-100 in 5 seconds, and costs approximately Rs 1.26 crores.

Ferrari 599 GTO

Perhaps one of the most famed Ferrari owners in India, Captain Cool owns a Ferrari 599 GTO that’s actually the perfect middle-ground of speed and luxury for the brand. With a ground-rumbling V12, it can churn out 670-horsepower and 620-Nm of torque. Expect a top speed of 208-mph with this one. How much did this guzzler cost Dhoni? About Rs 3.5 crore.

Pontiac Firebird

Back in August of 2020, while Dhoni announced his retirement from international cricket, he treated himself to a mystery Pontiac Firebird. We know Dhoni is a highly discerning motorhead, and this model truly proves he’s a man of unique taste and style. Interestingly, it’s also a left-hand drive since Pontiac designed this car keeping American streets in mind.

Nissan One Ton/4W73

In October 2019, MS Dhoni drove home this absolute beast of a vehicle. It was a modified Nissan One Ton/4W73 which was formerly employed by the Indian Army! Knowing Dhoni’s love for the army and for vintage cars, he simply couldn’t resist. As it appears though, Dhoni has added a few additional trims to the vehicle which were reportedly done by SD Offroaders Nakodar who have quite the experience when it comes to modifying Jongas, One Ton, and other vintage off-roaders.

Hero & Featured image: Courtesy Big Boy Toyz/IG

