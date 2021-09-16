New launch: 2021 MG Astor SUV drives in as India’s first AI inside car

The 2021 MG Astor rolls in as the brand’s fifth launch in India, jacked in with AI tech as a super sporty SUV. From price, specs to release date — here’s all you need to know.

Rarely do we see a model this technologically inclined in the masstige car market. Sure you get a smart dashboard and some connected car features, but that’s just the tip of the iceberg in this case. Simply put, the MG Astor looks like the technologically buffed-up brother of the ZS EV. Visually and dimensionally, there isn’t much that separates the two siblings. However, their true personalities come to life from what’s inside the cabin. In terms of market competition, the MG Astor goes head-on with the Kia Seltos, Hyundai Creta, and Skoda Kushaq.

As stated before, it takes heavy visual cues from the ZS Ev. What’s new is the hexagonal ‘Celestial’ grille, front bumper, new fog light and subtler headlights with LED Daytime Running Lights (DRLs). To the rear, we see faux usual exhausts and a skid plate. Grounded by 17-inch dual-tone alloy wheels.

Under the hood, you get to choose from two petrol options — a 1.4-litre Turbo that produces a displacement of 1349-cc while churning out 138-horsepower and 220-Nm of torque and a 1.5-litre engine that makes 1498-cc with 108-horsepower and 144-Nm of torque. In terms of transmission, you get a 6-speed automatic and a 6-speed manual or 8-Step CVT automatic setup, respectively.

Finally, let’s talk tech. The MG Astor packs an array of Autonomous L2 features – Essentially, it’s a hyper-advanced AI-based safety assisting technology. To list down a few feats. – Adaptive Cruise Control, Forward Collision Warning, Automatic Emergency Braking, Lane Keep Assist, Lane Departure Prevention and Speed Assist. The MG Astor also boasts a range of subscription services which include MapMyIndia, Jio Connectivity and an industry-first, blockchain-protected vehicle digital passport by KoineArth. More so, you also get to pre-book parking slots via Park+.

The MG Astor is expected to launch around Festive Season this year. We’re looking at it being priced between Rs 10-15 lakhs.

All images: Courtesy brand