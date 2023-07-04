Pagani’s 2023 Huayra Codalunga is a $7.4 Million Longtail, limited to five

Behold the Pagani Huayra Codalunga, an 840-horsepower longtail inspired by the aerodynamics of racecars from the 1960s and limited to just five builds. Here’s all about it.

When it comes to building mid-engined, carbon-fiber-bodied supercars that even the top 1% struggle to get their hands on, noone does it better than Pagani. The sinister-yet-sexy, Huayra was introduced in 2012 as a replacement for the Zonda, a true icon of its generation. Today, we see the latest version of the Huayra, called the Codalunga. Incase you’re wondering, “Codalunga” translates to “Longtail” in Italian. Its concept idea actually came as bespoke request from one of Pagani’s customers. Two years later, they decided to make a small production run of it that bespoke sketch.

Pagani Huayra Codalunga: Price, Engine, Specs

In form, it’s still based on the blueprints of the Huayra, however, the rear is unlike any Pagani we’ve ever seen before. The car’s interior remains untouched, with all the artistry on the exterior. Pagani tells us that the Codalunga mimics the aerodynamics and swiftness of Italian racecars that participated in the Le Mans, and coachbuilds of the Sixties. It was developed by Pagani’s Grandi Complicazioni special projects division, taken up in 2018 after two Pagani collectors insisted on building a long-tail, ultra-aerodynamic variant of the Huayra. It stretches over 12 feet long.

The man at the helm of Pagani, Horacio Pagani, said in a statement, “We made the Huayra Codalunga longer and smoother, as if it had been caressed and molded by the wind, to design lines that were even more elegant than the coupe. The Huayra Codalunga comprises very few essential elements; we have taken away rather than added. Simplifying is not at all straightforward, and this vehicle is, above all, the result of a complex pursuit of simple ideas.”

As it makes its mark with beauty, there’s still a beast residing inside. It’s powered by an uprated version of the AMG-supplied twin-turbo 6.0-liter V-12 that produces 840-horsepower and 811-pound-feet of raw Italian torque. Pagani have also thrown in a new ceramic-coated titanium, exhaust system, weighing a mere 9.7 pounds. In all, the car weighs just 2822 pounds.

The Pagani Huayra Codalunga is listed as a road-legal hypercar limited to just 5 builds. Incase you’re looking to buy one, we’re sorry but it’s already sold-out. But don’t worry, before Pagani retires the Huayra, there will still be a few one-offs coming. The starting price for the Codalunga? A hefty $7.4 million dollars, that’s around Rs 57.4 crore.

All images: Courtesy Pagani.